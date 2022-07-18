Presidential poll: SP ally Rajbhar accompanies Dy CM Pathak to cast vote

LUCKNOW Political bonhomie between the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and the BJP was visible in the legislative assembly on Monday when Samajwadi Party ally and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Om Prakash Rajbhar was seen accompanying U.P. deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak to cast vote in the Presidential election.

The SBSP had contested the 2022 U.P. polls in association with the Samajwadi Party and won six seats, two more than what it had won in association with the BJP in the 2017 U.P. polls.

“Look, how the BJP has started revealing its 2024 line-up,” said a local politician, as Rajbhar and Pathak arrived together.

“All the lawmakers would like to see our sister occupy the highest constitutional post in the country. There is no doubt that she will win by a huge majority,” said Rajbhar.

Having succeeded in scattering the opposition vote, Brajesh Pathak said, “I am happy that voters have listened to their voice of conscience and cast their vote for Droupadi Murmu ji, who is drawing support from all the parties.”

BRISK VOTING

The voting was brisk, as by around 1.30 pm, 383 of the 403 lawmakers had cast their vote at the Tilak Hall of the U.P. assembly. Five lawmakers cast their votes out of Lucknow. Many ministers and lawmakers were seen standing in queue, waving at the photographers and flashing a smile.

Brij Bhushan Dubey, the returning officer for these elections, said all lawmakers were informed about the precautions to take.

“They used a special pen given by the Election Commission of India to vote,” he said, adding that three polling booths were set up. The EC sent two ballot boxes from Delhi for the polling. After polls, these boxes would be sent back to Delhi ahead of the July 21 counting. The term of the current President Ram Nath Kovind will conclude on July 24.

MAYA’S APPEAL TO BACK MURMU

Having been among the first opposition leaders to voice her party’s support for BJP-led-NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu, former U.P. chief minister Mayawati reiterated the BSP’s support

“My party was the first to express support for Droupadi Murmu and I appeal to all to back this candidate belonging to the weaker section of the society,” she tweeted.

“I appeal to voters to vote on the basis of the voice of their conscience,” she added.

YOGI PRAYS FOR HEALTHY DEMOCRACY

Aware that the BJP nominee was getting support from various opposition parties, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who voted early, arrived at the Tilak Hall with a warm smile. He prayed for more power to the Indian democracy as he voted for the presidential election.