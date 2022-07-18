Presidential poll: SP ally Rajbhar accompanies Dy CM Pathak to cast vote
LUCKNOW Political bonhomie between the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and the BJP was visible in the legislative assembly on Monday when Samajwadi Party ally and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Om Prakash Rajbhar was seen accompanying U.P. deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak to cast vote in the Presidential election.
The SBSP had contested the 2022 U.P. polls in association with the Samajwadi Party and won six seats, two more than what it had won in association with the BJP in the 2017 U.P. polls.
“Look, how the BJP has started revealing its 2024 line-up,” said a local politician, as Rajbhar and Pathak arrived together.
“All the lawmakers would like to see our sister occupy the highest constitutional post in the country. There is no doubt that she will win by a huge majority,” said Rajbhar.
Having succeeded in scattering the opposition vote, Brajesh Pathak said, “I am happy that voters have listened to their voice of conscience and cast their vote for Droupadi Murmu ji, who is drawing support from all the parties.”
BRISK VOTING
The voting was brisk, as by around 1.30 pm, 383 of the 403 lawmakers had cast their vote at the Tilak Hall of the U.P. assembly. Five lawmakers cast their votes out of Lucknow. Many ministers and lawmakers were seen standing in queue, waving at the photographers and flashing a smile.
Brij Bhushan Dubey, the returning officer for these elections, said all lawmakers were informed about the precautions to take.
“They used a special pen given by the Election Commission of India to vote,” he said, adding that three polling booths were set up. The EC sent two ballot boxes from Delhi for the polling. After polls, these boxes would be sent back to Delhi ahead of the July 21 counting. The term of the current President Ram Nath Kovind will conclude on July 24.
MAYA’S APPEAL TO BACK MURMU
Having been among the first opposition leaders to voice her party’s support for BJP-led-NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu, former U.P. chief minister Mayawati reiterated the BSP’s support
“My party was the first to express support for Droupadi Murmu and I appeal to all to back this candidate belonging to the weaker section of the society,” she tweeted.
“I appeal to voters to vote on the basis of the voice of their conscience,” she added.
YOGI PRAYS FOR HEALTHY DEMOCRACY
Aware that the BJP nominee was getting support from various opposition parties, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who voted early, arrived at the Tilak Hall with a warm smile. He prayed for more power to the Indian democracy as he voted for the presidential election.
-
Waterlogging leaves cotton, horticulture farmers worried in Muktsar, Fazilka
Widespread damage to cotton and seasonal vegetable crops in Fazilka and Muktsar districts is feared after last week's rain that left fields waterlogged. Also read: Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali abstains from voting in Presidential election Rainwater also entered inhabited areas in low-lying localities but no major damage was reported. The district administration said pump sets were installed on Sunday and residential pockets were cleared of water by Monday morning.
-
Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann defends statement calling Bhagat Singh ‘terrorist’
Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president and Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann on Monday defended his recent remark calling freedom fighter Bhagat Singh a “terrorist”, and also said “there should be a separate country for Sikhs”. Talking to reporters after coming out of Parliament, Mann defended his controversial remarks on Bhagat Singh. Mann retorted when reporters asked him about his statement. The SAD (Amritsar) president said he continues to support the issue of Khalistan.
-
Election of President is fight about ideologies, not of candidates: Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that the elections of President and Vice President are a fight of ideology and not about candidates. Former governor of Rajasthan, Margaret Alva, is the opposition candidate for the VP's post. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla is also from Rajasthan.
-
Sikkim policeman allegedly shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi
A Sikkim Police officer, posted in the national Capital, on Monday afternoon allegedly shot dead three of his colleagues at Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant Barrack in Rohini area, police said. Read: 4 minors held for shooting at man in Delhi HPranav Tayal, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini)further said that accused belonged to Indian Reserve Battalion of Sikkim Police.
-
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s remand extended in Hoshiarpur firing case
The police remand of the alleged mastermind in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was extended by three days in a case of firing outside the house of a Hoshiarpur-based liquor contractor in December 2019. Also read: 36 cops, 10 cars took Moosewala murder suspects to Punjab's Mansa from Delhi's Tihar jail He was produced in a court on Monday by the CIA staff amid heavy security after his seven-day remand ended.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics