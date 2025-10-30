Princess Mehrunisa Begum: Epitome of resilience, intellect and grace

LUCKNOW Princess Mehrunisa Begum, the second daughter of Nawab Raza Ali Khan — the last ruling Nawab of the princely state of Rampur, passed away in Washington, DC, on Tuesday evening, at the age of 92. Born in Rampur on January 24,1933, she spent her early years amid royal opulence, refinement and tradition. Her last rites were held in the US capital, where a select group of family members recited the ‘Fatiha’ at her grave on Wednesday.

Nawab Kazim Ali Khan, popularly known as Naved Mian, a former MLA from Suar, described her as “a woman much ahead of her times”, adding that her autobiography – An Extraordinary Life: Princess Mehrunisa of Rampur (2006) remains a testament to her progressive spirit. “The book offers an account of her remarkable journey through privilege, rebellion and self-discovery,” he said.

Mehrunisa Begum’s life bridged eras — from the twilight of princely India to the modern diaspora. Her story remains one of resilience, intellect and grace, a symbol of how courage and conviction can redefine the meaning of royalty in changing times, said Khan.

Her autobiography vividly captures her early life within the zenana (women’s quarters of the palace), her observations on polygamy practiced by her forefathers, and the restrictive roles imposed on women in aristocratic households. Yet, Mehrunisa’s life was defined by courage and defiance against these traditions.

A major turning point came in 1954, when she was pressured into marrying Syed Ali Naqi. The marriage soon turned turbulent, and in an era when divorce was a social taboo, Mehrunisa made the daring decision to seek separation — a radical step for a Muslim woman in 1950s India. She eventually won custody of her children, asserting her independence and establishing herself as a woman of resilience and conviction.

In 1962, fate brought another transformation. While in London, she met Group Captain Rahim Khan of the Pakistan Air Force, who later rose to the rank of Air Marshal. Their marriage, which transcended national and political boundaries soon after Partition, required special legal permissions. To be with Rahim, Mehrunisa relinquished her inheritance, homeland and custody of her children, a sacrifice that revealed both her emotional depth and personal strength.

Despite later facing heartbreak, Rahim’s illness and death, followed by the tragic loss of her son Abid in an accident, Mehrunisa endured with grace. In 1977, she relocated to the United States, beginning a new chapter in Washington, D.C. There, she taught Urdu and Hindi at the International Center for Language Studies, dedicating herself to preserving linguistic and cultural heritage while bridging Indian traditions with Western audiences.

Fondly recalling his first meeting with her, Nawab Kazim Ali Khan said: “I met Phuphi in Washington in 1987, when I went there for studies. She was as independent and self-assured there as she had been in India. She took care of me like her child and was a great support for me during all my stay in the states.”

Begum Noor Bano, former MP and member of the Rampur royal family, also paid tribute: “She was one of the most dignified and compassionate people I knew. When I married into the family, she was always supportive of my independence. Her journey — from royal opulence to personal emancipation — is a story of courage, love and reinvention. Despite her royal lineage, she was deeply self-reliant and symbolised the best of Rampur’s dignity and cultural grace.”

Among Nawab Raza Ali Khan’s six daughters, Mehrunisa was preceded in death by Nawabzadi Khurshid Laka Begum and Kamarlaka Begum. She is survived by her sisters Birjis Laka Begum and Nahid Laka Begum, who reside in Delhi, and Akhtar Laka Begum in Lucknow.

Rampur’s princely state, founded by Nawab Ali Mohammad Khan in the 18th century, once stood as a model of self-sufficiency in North India, boasting its own army, courts, power house, and even a railway system. Nawab Raza Ali Khan, who acceded to the Republic of India in 1949, ruled until his death in 1966. His son, Nawab Zulfiqar Ali Khan, affectionately known as Micky Mian, carried forward the family’s legacy into democratic politics, winning multiple Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket. After his death, his wife, Begum Noor Bano, continued the family’s political tradition with victories in 1996 and 1999.