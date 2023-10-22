News / Cities / Lucknow News / Principal suspended in Lucknow after allegation of namaz in school

Principal suspended in Lucknow after allegation of namaz in school

PTI |
Oct 22, 2023 09:13 PM IST

Some Hindu outfits protested against the school administration after which a probe was ordered into the matter.

The principal of a primary school here in Thakurganj area was suspended after a video surfaced on social media showing some students offering namaz in the school, officials said on Sunday.

Two teachers of the school also were issued a warning.
On Saturday, some Hindu outfits protested against the school administration after which a probe was ordered into the matter.

In a statement on the matter, Basic Siksha Adhikari Arun Kumar said, "Information was received that some unidentified persons were involved in activities other than teaching work in Primary School, Napier road here. Teachers have confirmed that some children offered namaz on Friday which is against departmental directives and guidelines."

Kumar said the matter was probed by Block Education Officer Dinesh Katiyar.

"On the basis of the probe report, School Principal Meera Yadav was suspended with immediate effect on Saturday under the Uttar Pradesh Government servant (discipline and appeal) rules-1999," he said.

A strict warning was issued to teachers Tehzeen Fatima and Mamta Mishra for being complicit in the act, he added.

