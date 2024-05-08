Priyanka plays Nehru-Gandhi family card in Rae Bareli

LUCKNOW: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra invoked Pt. Moti Lal Nehru, Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru, and Indira Gandhi to highlight her family’s over a century-old relationship with the people of the Rae Bareli and Amethi regions, even as she targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for focusing on irrelevant issues like Sam Pitroda’s controversial observations while avoiding main issues like unemployment and rising inflation. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being garlanded by party leaders during the public meeting for the Lok Sabha Polls, in Raebareli on Wednesday. (ANI)

Priyanka’s brother, Rahul Gandhi, who lost 2019 poll from neighbouring Amethi to BJP’s Smriti Irani, is contesting 2024 Lok Sabha election from Rae Bareli.

She launched the poll campaign for her brother here in Rae Bareli, about 80 km southeast of the state capital, addressing over 12 public meetings and speaking to mediapersons on issues including the prime minister’s remarks about Sam Pitroda’s controversial statements and his attacks on Congress and Rahul Gandhi. She said that that remarks made by someone from the USA were being exploited to create a particular atmosphere.

“PM raises useless issues. I challenge him to address critical issues like unemployment, rising inflation, and crimes against women,” she said to a news agency in Rae Bareli.

Addressing a public meeting, she said, “The prime minister should discuss the number of jobs provided to people in the past 10 years and the projected number of jobs for the next five years. You obviously want to hear about this, not the nonsense about how the Congress would take away even the ‘Mangalsutra’ of women. The Congress governed this country for 55 years. Did the party-led government ever take away your ‘Mangalsutra’? Instead, Indira Gandhi gave her jewellry to the nation.”

“Panditji (Jawahar Lal Nehru) gave his property to the nation. My mother’s ‘Mangalsutra’ laid his life for the country. They are doing this to divert attention (from main issues),” she said.

Regarding her family’s relationship with the region, she said, “First of all, you should deeply understand the history of the land you belong to. You are the sons and daughters of the land where farmers launched agitation against the British 103 years ago... Farmers rose for their cause under the leadership of their leader. When my ancestors Moti Lal Nehru and Jawahar Lal Nehru came to know that the farmers were on an agitation path and the poor farmers were fighting for their cause, they came here to support the farmers.”

Priyanka Gandhi said that the politically awakened people of this region should take pride in their legacy. “You have elected a prime minister from here. You made Indira Gandhi an MP from here. You showed the right path to Indira Gandhi (she lost the 1977 election from Rae Bareli following the imposition of emergency). She respected your viewpoint, realised her mistake, and you made her win the next election (1980)...”

She urged the people not to vote for leaders who do not speak the truth and are disconnected from the people. She said, “Rae Bareli has always shown the way... When you felt politics was heading in the right direction, you supported it. When you felt something was wrong, you made corrections. You have shown the democratic path to this country. Many big leaders rose from this land - Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru, Feroze Gandhi, and Indira Gandhi. We have Amethi in our neighbourhood. Amethi was not a Lok Sabha constituency then. Half of it was in Rae Bareli and the rest in Sultanpur.”

About Rahul Gandhi, she said, “...my brother walked 4,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to understand the problems of the people.”

Regarding the PM’s remarks in his address in Telangana, questioning the Congress for not raising the “Adani-Ambani” issue and asking about any deal the Congress has made on the issue, she said the PM was now providing many clarifications. She referred to the PM as a ‘shahenshah’ and asked him to reveal who had been given control over the country’s assets such as airports, shipyards, and coal mines.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi as ‘fearless’ and the PM as a ‘coward’, she said that the PM was afraid of the people and their questions, while her brother possessed the heart of a lion. She said that Modi ji continuously abused Rahul Gandhi and even targeted her late father, Rajiv Gandhi, who sacrificed his life for the country.

“Our father and grandmother are called anti-national. They abuse Sonia Gandhi, who worked for you. But my brother will not retract because he is fighting for the truth. He was expelled from the Lok Sabha, but he did not succumb to the pressure being put on him,” she added.