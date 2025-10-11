Probe ordered into collapse of under-construction railway over bridge at Tundla

The railway authorities on Friday ordered a probe into the incident in which part of an under-construction Railway Over Bridge (ROB) fell and injured five labourers at Tundla in Firozabad district on Thursday night, officials said. The site at Tundla where part of an under-construction railway over bridge fell on Thursday night. (HT)

Divisional railway manager (North Central Railway, Prayagraj division) Rajneesh Agarwal visited Tundla on Friday, met the injured labourers and inspected the site of the incident, said Shashi Kant Tripathi, chief public relations officer (CPRO) for Prayagraj division of NCR.

“A committee has been constituted with the deputy chief safety officer and the deputy chief transport officer to probe the matter and submit a report,” Tripathi said.

“Ex gratia payment of ₹50,000 has been handed over to the five injured workers undergoing treatment. Four of them are grievously injured. An additional ₹2 lakh will be transferred in their accounts directly. They are under treatment at FH Medical College in Firozabad while one with a simple injury is at the district hospital,” the CPRO said.

Those injured have been identified as Kalua, Jitendra, Vikas, Sahil and Sameer. Tripathi said information about the incident was received at 9 pm on Thursday.

“This ROB was near LC (level crossing) No. 71 and five labourers were injured and rushed for treatment. There is no casualty reported. There is no impact on railway traffic,” Tripathi added.

The ROB was coming up over Delhi-Howrah railway line and work of shuttering was on at its pillars which fell, trapping five labourers. Firozabad DM Rajeev Ranjan and SSP Saurabh Dixit also visited the spot. “The problem seemingly arose during the shuttering task but there is no report of loss to human life. Five injured labourers have been hospitalised,” the DM said.