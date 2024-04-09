Process to fill 268 posts of U.P. Agricultural Services begins today

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will start accepting online applications for 268 posts of Uttar Pradesh State Agricultural Service Examination-2024 from Wednesday. UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj. (HT file)

The Commission had mentioned this recruitment exam in its annual calendar released on January 12 this year. The recruitment process is going to start after getting approval from the state government regarding the examination plan and syllabus.

UPPSC secretary Ashok Kumar has advised candidates to apply only if they have the requisite qualification for the advertised posts as specified in the advertisement. Candidates who have completed 21 years of age and have not crossed the age of 40 as on July 1, 2024 can apply.

Online applications will be accepted till May 10. The UPPSC website https://uppsc.up.nic.in/ will remain open till May 16 for correction of errors in the application already submitted by the aspirants.

Under UP Agricultural Services, recruitments for the posts of district horticulture officer grade-2, grade-1 principal of government food science training centre/food processing officer grade-2, senior technical assistant etc were done through PCS before 2020.

For the first time, the Commission issued a separate advertisement for UP Agricultural Services on December 29, 2020. At that time, 73,792 candidates had applied for 564 posts. Since then, the recruitment advertisement for the agricultural services did not come in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

However, despite the recruitment advertisement being issued after such a long gap, the aspirants are a little disappointed due to fewer number of posts on offer. Aspirants claim that the Commission has received requisition for more than 360 posts but recruitment is being done for only 268 posts.

UPPSC officials have made plain that the number of posts on offer can be increased or decreased as per need and that this has been duly mentioned in the advertisement.