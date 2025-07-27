Prof Manuka Khanna takes charge as acting VC of LU

Professor Manuka Khanna, pro vice-chancellor of Lucknow University, has taken charge as the acting vice-chancellor of the university. She succeeds Prof Alok Kumar Rai, who was appointed director of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta earlier this month. Acting VC Prof Manuka Khanna with outgoing VC Prof Alok Kumar Rai. (HT Photo)

Following Prof Rai’s appointment, the university has already invited applications for the post of regular vice-chancellor.

According to a letter issued by Raj Bhavan dated July 27: “In consequence of Prof Alok Kumar Rai being selected as director of IIM-Calcutta, a letter regarding his relieving from the post of vice-chancellor has been submitted, requesting to relieve him from the afternoon of July 27.”

“The chancellor of Lucknow University, governor Anandiben Patel, exercising powers under Section 12(10) of the Uttar Pradesh State Universities Act, 1973, appointed Prof Manuka Khanna to discharge the duties of the vice-chancellor for a term not exceeding six months or until further orders, whichever is earlier, until the appointment of a regular vice-chancellor.”

The order also specifies that no additional salary or allowances will be payable to Prof Khanna in this interim role. Prof Rai will be deemed relieved of his duties as vice-chancellor from July 27 afternoon.

Prof Khanna brings with her nearly 37 years of teaching experience. A graduate from Isabella Thoburn College in Lucknow in 1985, she completed her post-graduation in political science from Lucknow University in 1987, earning three gold medals. She completed her PhD from Lucknow University in 1992.

She joined LU’s political science department as an assistant professor in November 1990, became associate professor in 1999, and was promoted to professor in 2007. She served as the head of the department from April 13, 2021, to April 13, 2024.

She was appointed dean, Recruitment and Assessment Cell, in April 2020, a post she continues to hold. She became pro vice-chancellor on May 31, 2024, and has supervised 22 PhD scholars.

WOMEN POWER AT LU

Vice-chancellor: Prof Manuka Khanna

Finance officer: Himani Choudhary

Accounts officer: Antara Banerjee

Dean, academics: Geetanjali Mishra

Hon. librarian: Prof Keya Pandey

Director, Sanskritiki: Anchal Srivastava

Director, Institute of Management Sciences: Vineeta Kachar

Director, Giri Lal Institute: Prof Shalie Malik