IET Lucknow’s electrical dept bags grant from Union power ministry

Prof Seethalekshmi K and Dr Nitin Anand Srivastava of electrical engineering department of Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), Lucknow, have been granted a project funding of ₹49 lakh from the Union ministry of power under the Research Scheme on Power (RSOP) of Central Power Research Institute (CPRI), Bengaluru. ₹ 49 lakh grant has been given under Research Scheme on Power of Central Power Research Institute, Bengaluru. (HT file photo)

“The project is entitled ‘Adaptive Control and Energy Management for Electric Vehicle Integrated Stand-alone Micro-Grid Operations’,” said Prof Seethalekshmi K. The objective of the project is to ensure quality power supply to masses, without depending on the normal grid supply, utilising locally available green energy resources, like, solar/wind resources in a Microgrid.

The government of India is actively working on smart cities project. Renewable energy sources, electric vehicles and their efficient management schemes would be a key aspect in the successful execution of these schemes.

“The project aims in developing such a scheme which can be adopted in the smart cities project for efficient utilization of resources. Also, presently there is a lot of thrust on replacing the conventional fuel-based vehicles with electric and hybrid vehicles to reduce the dependence on fossil fuels,” she said.

The project also aims to develop a strategy for seamless integration of the electric vehicles in the microgrid structure. Director, IET, Prof Vineet Kansal has congratulated both of them and assured institution commitment towards the good work for the societal welfare.