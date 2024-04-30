‘Promise metro rail in old city area’, says Ravidas Mehrotra, SP’s Lucknow candidate

Ravidas Mehrotra, 66, a three-time MLA is contesting against BJP’s stalwart and union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Lucknow Lok Sabha seat. The alumnus of University of Lucknow spoke on his candidature, campaign and winning strategy in an interview to the Hindustan Times. Ravidas Mehrotra will be contesting for SP in Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency (HT Photo)

Excerpts:

Q: You are contesting against sitting MP and union defence minister and BJP is putting all effort to retain the seat. Your take?

A: I am contesting against an MP who never spent a night in his constituency. I am a resident of Lucknow, and he (Rajnath Singh) is not. Lucknow residents had even put up posters ‘Lapata Sansad’ (missing MP) during Covid pandemic when patients were looking for him and could not find him. He even skipped coming to funeral of BJP leaders who died in recent past. It is local vs. outsider on Lucknow Lok Sabha seat, and I am sure of winning it.

Q: If you become MP, what would you do for the people of Lucknow?

A: Outer ring road is my priority which Rajnath Singh could not complete during his tenure. Our leaders have promised jobs to youth and financial support to women, and I will ensure the benefit reaches to eligible people in Lucknow too. Our (SP) government brought metro rail to Lucknow but the BJP MP could not add even an inch to it. AS an MP, I will ensure the metro goes through old city area too where it is required the most. Also, the 27 drains that go directly into the Gomti will be passed through sewage treatment plants.

Q: What will you say about your political career that has seen many ups and downs?

A: I have been to jail over 250 times and the longest spell was for 20-months during emergency. I was released over 300 times after court arrest on people’s issues. All that was for the country and society. I have been in politics for the last 49 years and I can see how people are upset with the BJP in Lucknow. My career is dedicated to the people, and this is visible in localities of Lucknow where I fight on the ground for their rights. Be it slums where I had opposed displacement of dwellers without proper habitat option. I am not afraid of ED or CBI.

Q: What is the key issue in your campaign?

A: There are many but to name the prominent one is the false guarantee by the BJP. The ‘Jumla’ by BJP is now being presented as ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ and people know the facts. BJP promised two crore jobs and by now two crore people should have got it. There are 30 lakh vacancies in central government offices across states. Our government will fill these first. BJP’s strategy is just to announce the jobs and then get papers leaked. Corruption is there from top to bottom. BJP has been exposed with electoral bonds. In BJP’s regime, police stations have become a place for open loot.

Q: What do you think BJP has not done for Lucknow?

A: People wanted health and education facility, but BJP MP could not make any progress in this direction. I will ensure every locality has a government school and a clinic. Schools will be at par with the convent institution. Poor women will get approximately one lakh a year while factories that create job will be started in Lucknow, which the BJP could not do.

Q: What do you think about BJP claiming to win all 80 seats?

A: They (BJP) are mistaken. There is no ‘lehar’ (wave). In fact, people are looking forward to expose BJP’s frauds, including the PM Welfare Fund that was collected during the Covid pandemic.

Q: BJP plans major rallies with senior leaders. What are the plans of your party about campaigns?

A: Our party president Akhilesh Yadav will hold roadshow and rallies in each Lok Sabha constituency. Being an alliance candidate, Rahul Gandhi is also expected to join the rallies.