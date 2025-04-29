Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Promote horticulture: U.P. deputy CM Maurya to farmers

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 29, 2025 05:18 AM IST

Horticulture and food processing would play a vital role in strengthening India’s foundation, said Keshav Prasad Maurya at an event in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday stressed that every inch of cultivable land must be used to realise the vision of a developed India.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. (HT file)
Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. (HT file)

Speaking at a horticultural advancement seminar here, he said the government was fully committed to farmers’ welfare and that horticulture and food processing would play a vital role in strengthening India’s foundation.

On the occasion, Maurya honoured progressive farmers and retired officers for their contributions and urged farmers to promote horticulture alongside traditional farming.

He highlighted that Uttar Pradesh’s focus on horticulture, modern techniques, and women’s empowerment through food processing will drive prosperity and self-reliance.

Dinesh Pratap Singh, the minister of state (independent charge) for horticulture, agriculture marketing and agricultural export, said the department, celebrating its golden jubilee, had helped millions of farmers prosper.

He emphasised adopting micro-irrigation methods like pivot irrigation to promote community farming and disciplined agriculture, ensuring higher productivity and better marketing.

The seminar also featured an exhibition showcasing horticultural and food processing products, technical sessions addressed by experts and the release of a souvenir highlighting the department’s 50-year journey.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Promote horticulture: U.P. deputy CM Maurya to farmers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On