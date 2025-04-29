Promote horticulture: U.P. deputy CM Maurya to farmers

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday stressed that every inch of cultivable land must be used to realise the vision of a developed India. Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. (HT file)

Speaking at a horticultural advancement seminar here, he said the government was fully committed to farmers’ welfare and that horticulture and food processing would play a vital role in strengthening India’s foundation.

On the occasion, Maurya honoured progressive farmers and retired officers for their contributions and urged farmers to promote horticulture alongside traditional farming.

He highlighted that Uttar Pradesh’s focus on horticulture, modern techniques, and women’s empowerment through food processing will drive prosperity and self-reliance.

Dinesh Pratap Singh, the minister of state (independent charge) for horticulture, agriculture marketing and agricultural export, said the department, celebrating its golden jubilee, had helped millions of farmers prosper.

He emphasised adopting micro-irrigation methods like pivot irrigation to promote community farming and disciplined agriculture, ensuring higher productivity and better marketing.

The seminar also featured an exhibition showcasing horticultural and food processing products, technical sessions addressed by experts and the release of a souvenir highlighting the department’s 50-year journey.