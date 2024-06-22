Protest against death of theft accused in U.P.’s Firozabad turns violent

Tension gripped certain areas of Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district on Friday because of a violence that broke out following the death of an accused who had been in judicial custody since June 19 on the charges of stealing a motorcycle. A motorcycle that was torched in Firozabad during a protest against the death of an inmate of the district jail. (Sourced)

The police had to fire in the air as a protesting mob turned violent and allegedly burnt some half-a-dozen vehicles, including those of police, and pelted police with stone in which some police personnel were injured and were seen bleeding.

SSP Firozabad Saurabh Dixit said on June 19, one Aakash, 28, residing within limit of Dakshin police station, was booked in a case of motorcycle theft after a stolen motorcycle was recovered from him.

“Aakash was arrested and was sent in judicial custody on the orders of the court. On June 20 night, Aakash’s health deteriorated and he was attended by doctors at the district jail but when there was no improvement in his condition, he was shifted to the district hospital on June 21 where he died during treatment,” the SSP added.

“A post-mortem examination has been conducted by a panel of doctors. The anti-social elements amongst protestors gathered after the death of the accused and resorted to violence but police brought things under control after use of light force,” the SSP said on Friday night.

Aakash’s family members, on coming to know of his death, alleged that he was beaten by the police following which he died. Local unit of the Bhim Army protested late on Friday evening and took out a procession and raised slogans after jamming road at Humayunpur crossing in city.

Meanwhile the anti-social element among the protestors turned violent and damaged vehicles. Police reached the spot and attempted to pacify the agitated mob which turned aggressive against the police.

Markets were closed as tension grew in area within Dakshin police station of Firozabad. SP (city), Firozabad, Sarvesh Mishra also reached the spot and said the anti-social elements were being identified through CCTV footages and cases will be registered against them.

Force from nearby police stations was called in affected area. DM Firozabad Ramesh Ranjan and SSP Saurabh Dixit also visited the spot.