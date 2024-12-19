Protester dies during Cong stir, uncle lodges FIR

A party worker from Gorakhpur who participated in the Congress’s Vidhan Bhavan gherao died in Lucknow on Wednesday. Congress state president Ajai Rai along with party workers staged protest against state government on issues of rising inflation, unemployment and law and order situation in state. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

His uncle lodged a complaint with the Husainganj police station, suspecting murder by unidentified people. Subsequently, an FIR was filed under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against an unidentified person.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak visited the civil hospital and spoke to doctors regarding the death.

While the Congress alleged the death was the result of “police brutality,” the Lucknow police, in a social media post, said no force was applied on protesters.

“We lost one of our young associates due to police atrocity. The government should pay ₹1 crore compensation and government job to a family member of Prabhat Pandey,” said state Congress chief Ajay Rai in a post on X after visiting the hospital.

“Prabhat Pandey, 28, was taken to Civil hospital at around 5pm from the Congress office in an unconscious state. The doctors declared him ‘brought dead’. According to doctors, there were no injury marks on his body. A post- mortem examination will be done under videography and then further action will be taken,” said Raveena Tyagi, deputy commissioner of police, Central.

Manish Kumar Pandey, the uncle of the deceased, said, “I feel he has been murdered. I got a call from Congress party workers that Prabhat is lying unconscious at the UPCC office. Doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead.”

“My nephew did not suffer from any disease in the past. He had been living in a PG near Gomti Nagar and preparing for competitive exams,” Manish said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on X, “…Death of our Congress workers Prabhat Pandey in Lucknow and Mrudul Islam in Guwahati is sad and condemnable. I express my sympathy to families. These families deserve justice.”