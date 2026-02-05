Providing quality healthcare to all govt priority: UP deputy CM Pathak

Brajesh Pathak, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister, on Thursday said providing quality healthcare to the last person in the society is the Yogi government’s priority. Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, further said the government is working rapidly in that direction. Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak. (HT file)

Flagging off the ‘Guru Gorakh­nath Health Ser­vice Yatra 6.0’, organ­ised by the National Medi­cos Organ­isa­tion (NMO) Awadh and Gorakh provinces with Guru Gorakh­nath Seva Trust at Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here, he said: “Today is a very important day. A team of doctors is leaving to set up free health camps. This health service journey is becoming a powerful medium of public service in Tharu-dominated areas along the India-Nepal border.”

On February 6 and 7, free medical camps at the rural level in approximately 300 centres covering more than 1500 villages of Maharajganj, Balrampur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Siddharthnagar, Pilibhit, Shravasti and Bahraich districts will be organised by around 1,000 doc­tors and med­ical stu­dents. On February 8, a mega health fair in the concerned districts with free health check-ups, medicine distribution, and specialist consultations will be held.

Spandan portable ECG machines were distributed to doctors on the occasion and buses headed to the Tharu-dominated districts were flagged off, said a press release shared with the media on Thursday.

The deputy CM said the machine is capable of working even without battery and internet. This cutting-edge technology will make public health services more effective by making quick and accurate diagnosis possible in remote areas. This initiative linked to service, dedication and innovation strengthens the resolve of health till the last line, it said. Pathak also extended best wishes to all doctors, organisers and volunteers associated with the initiative.

Swant Ranjan, Akhil Bharatiya Pracharak Pramukh, RSS; Kaushal, Provincial Pracharak, RSS; Prashant Bhatia, Special Contact Pramukh, RSS; Asim Arun and Dayashankar Singh, UP ministers; Prof MLB Bhatt, director, Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute, Prof CM Singh, director, RMLIMS and Dr Ashwani Tandon, general secretary, NMO, were prominent among those present on the occasion.