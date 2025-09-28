Eminent educationist Prof. Uday Pratap Singh passed away in Gorakhpur on Saturday morning. The 92-year-old had been unwell for some time. Purvanchal University ex-VC Prof UP Singh passes away at 92

Prof. Singh was the chairman of Maharana Pratap Education Council and had served as the vice-chancellor of Purvanchal University in Jaunpur.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over his demise and described him as a rare academic who served under three successive head priests of the Gorakhnath temple.

In a post on X, the chief minister wrote: “The passing of Prof. U.P. Singh, who was the chairman of Maharana Pratap Education Council in Gorakhpur, an ideal teacher, former head and professor of the mathematics department at Deendayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, and former vice-chancellor, is an irreparable loss. I pray to God for the peace of the departed soul and for strength to his bereaved family and followers. His life will always remain a guiding light for the Maharana Pratap Education Council and society.”

A native of Ghazipur district, Prof. Singh was closely associated with the ideologies of Gorakhnath Peeth. His first appointment was made by Mahant Digvijay Nath at the Maharana Pratap College under the Education Council. When the college was donated for the establishment of Gorakhpur University, he became a faculty member in the mathematics department. Later, he went on to serve as the vice-chancellor of Purvanchal University.

Prof. Singh also worked under Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj and continued his service under the present head priest and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. He was appointed chairman of Maharana Pratap Education Council in 2018, a position he held until his last breath. Despite his illness in recent months, he remained actively engaged in council duties and academic work.

In 2021, when the Maharana Pratap Education Council established Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, he was appointed its Pro-Chancellor. Prof. Singh also held important roles within the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (as prant sanghchalak) and Vidya Bharati.

Prof. Singh’s funeral will be held at 12 pm on Sunday at the sacred Rajghat situated on the banks of the Rapti. The CM is likely to attend the ceremony to pay his final respects. HTC