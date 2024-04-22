Put ‘Aligarh lock’ on fate of oppn parties: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday urged voters to put ‘Aligarh lock’ on the fate of opposition parties in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls for their failure in safeguarding the interests of people there. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath . (HT file)

He said the prime minister has fulfilled decades-long demands of Aligarh and Hathras and that voters should this time ensure a third term for Narendra Modi.

Seeking votes in favour of Aligarh MP and BJP candidate Satish Gautam and party’s nominee from Hathras Anup Valmiki ‘Pradhan’at a public meeting, the CM said, “Vote for BJP candidates to ensure India emerges as a major global power. The entire nation’s voice is uniting with the prime minister’s vision for a self-reliant and developed India. From all corners, the chant ‘Phir ek bar Modi Sarkar, Abki bar 400 paar’ is echoing.”

“Look for the lotus symbol and show appreciation for Modiji’s decade-long efforts by casting vote. There was immense excitement and enthusiasm among the people across 102 Lok Sabha constituencies that went to the polls in the first phase. PM Modi’s decade-long contributions are garnering people’s overwhelming support to the BJP,” Yogi added.

“Opposition parties are unlikely to get even a single seat in U.P. I urge voters to maintain this momentum into the second and third phases as well. We have all been granted the chance to play a significant role in shaping India into a developed nation,” he said.

Yogi said developmental initiatives in addition to heritage preservation efforts and welfare schemes implemented over the past decade are unparalleled and praiseworthy.

“Living up to the expectations of the common people, PM Modi himself came here to establish a university in the name of the great freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh. Now the university is ready and the session has also started. Aligarh has also got the defence corridor. The ‘Surya Tilak’ ceremony for Lord Ram was conducted in Ayodhya on Ram Navami. PM Modi has blessed us with these extraordinary opportunities, bringing both joy and pride,” the CM added.

Yogi government ministers Asim Arun, Sandeep Singh, party’s Hathras candidate Anup Valmiki ‘Pradhan’ and Aligarh MP Satish Gautam were prominent among those present on the occasion.