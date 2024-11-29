Pvt industrial parks to be set up in Varanasi under PLEDGE scheme

Several private industrial parks will come on the outskirts of Varanasi under the “Promoting Leadership and Enterprise for Development of Growth Engine” (PLEDGE) scheme of the Uttar Pradesh government. will provide employment and business opportunities to the local youth and entrepreneurs. (For Representation)

Giving this information, joint commissioner of industries, Varanasi, Umesh Singh said under the scheme several industrial parks will be set up at one place.

“Those who have land ranging from 10 acres to 50 acres will be able to develop such parks for which the government will provide loans pf ₹50 lakh per acre at one percent interest,” Singh added.

Many other facilities will also be given to the entrepreneurs, he said. The scheme will play an important role in changing the industrial landscape of Varanasi and making it a an industrial hub, Singh said.

A systematic place will be provided to small and big investors where they can set up modern and safe industrial units. Industrial parks will be built in such a way that many types of companies can operate, he added.

Traditional industries of Varanasi, such as Banarasi sarees, handloom, handicrafts and other small industries, can be equipped with modern facilities and new technology under the scheme. This will provide employment and business opportunities to the local youth and entrepreneurs.