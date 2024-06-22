PWD engineers’ body alleges anomalies in HRMS data, threatens to stir

With less than 10 days left for the state public works department (PWD) to put into effect an annual transfer of its employees, data available at Manav Sampada, the human resource management system (HRMS) portal used by the state, is being questioned by a body representing engineers working with the department. DES office-bearers spoke about some working engineers who are shown to have resigned on the portal. Names of many were missing and some junior mechanical engineers were shown as civil engineers, they added. (For representation)

“Sample this! Jai Singh, a PWD engineer who retired after his promotion to the level of an executive engineer, is still listed on the HRMS portal. He may also get a transfer order if the data from the portal is used to make the transfer list,” said ND Dwivedi, the president of Diploma Engineers’ Sangh (DES).

“About 95% of the employees’ data is incorrect. If this incorrect data is used to bring out a transfer list, then DES will hold a stir,” he remarked.

Also, DES office-bearers spoke about some working engineers who are shown to have resigned on the portal. Names of many were missing and junior mechanical engineers were shown as civil engineers, they added.

Details of several engineers, who were recently transferred to other offices/districts, were being displayed on the portal as them being deployed at their earlier place of posting, which made eligible for another transfer, they alleged. “...the department is paying no heed to these anomalies.”

When questioned, Vinod Kumar Srivastava, the head of the department, said, “We have invited objections on the Manav Sampada data. Errors will be rectified if the claims are found to be genuine.”

However, DES officials said rectifying such a huge amount of incorrect data was not possible within a short timeframe. “Data on the portal is being uploaded for the last three years, and still there are major anomalies. We have submitted a memorandum to the office of the engineer-in-chief stating if the transfers are done based on incorrect data, then we will start an agitation,” added Dwivedi.

He added even two years ago also DES had presented proof of anomalies in transfers, and following the complaint action was taken against some senior officials.