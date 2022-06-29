PWD to get massive funds for ROBs, highways
Lucknow Uttar Pradesh minister for Public Works Department Jitin Prasada has demanded more funds from Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme to construct around 250 railway over bridges over crossings and for highways of the state.
Jitin Prasada held a detailed discussion with Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday. A presentation was also given regarding the development of highways in the state. Union minister of state (General) VK Singh was also present.
Gadkari gave instructions to officials to issue the financial sanctions at the earliest.
This year, the union ministry is supposed to sanction works of ₹700 crore for making ROBs through UP State Bridge Corporation while a fund of ₹15,000 crore is expected to be sanctioned for the development of national highways in the state. Directives were given to NH-PWD to send the DPRs of the works allotted for the development of national highways immediately.
“It is noteworthy that approval of ₹700 crores instead of 117.27 crores is a big achievement for the state government,” said Jitin Prasada . Apart from this, sanction of ₹676 crore budget was given to NHAI for the improvement and widening of drains and installing street lights in urban areas.
Narendra Bhushan, principal secretary PWD, Ashok Kanojia, chief engineer (National Highways) and Yogesh Pawar, managing director, UP State Bridge Corporation Limited were present on the occasion.
This too shall pass, says Raut, BJP talks of ‘karma’ as Uddhav leaves CM’s chair
Minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay Maharashtra governor's direction to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to take a floor test on Thursday, Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray announced that he is resigning from the post of chief minister of Maharashtra as he “did not want to play number games”. Moments later, celebrations began in the Bharatiya Janata Party camp as party leaders were huddled to a legislative meeting.
U.P. popularising cow products to increase farmers’ income: Minister
Minister for animal husbandry and minority welfare Dharampal Singh on Wednesday said the Uttar Pradesh government was promoting cow-based natural farming. Singh also said government was popularising cow products to increase income of farmers and for finding a solution to problems arising due to stray cattle. The minister said that government had set up 3574 straw banks to ensure round-the-year availability of fodder for cattle. U.P. already tops in milk production in the country.
30K register for Pune varsity senate elections
PUNE Even as the tenure of former senate members of the Savitribai Phule Pune University has ended, the process for the election of new senate members has been started by the SPPU administration. Till now, more than 30,000 people have registered for participating in the election, and the last date for registration is July 3. These elections will be held in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts where affiliated colleges are under the SPPU jurisdiction.
World Bank offers ₹3,500 cr agri loan to U.P.
The World Bank has offered a soft loan of ₹3,500 crore to Uttar Pradesh to promote food processing and crop diversification with a view to enhance the income of the state's farmers, people in the know of things said. The loan offer was made by World Bank, regional director, South Asia, John Roome, in a meeting with chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and officials of agriculture and forest departments, here, on Tuesday.
Post Udaipur killing, police step up vigil in U.P.
Letters@htlive.com After the gruesome murder of a tailor in Rajasthan, the Uttar Pradesh police have stepped up vigil across the state as a precautionary measure. “All police personnel posted across the state are on alert following the incident in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Our priority is to maintain law and order in the state and avert any type of trouble,” Director General of Police, U. P., DS Chauhan said while talking to newspersons.
