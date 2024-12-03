Race for Lucknow SGPGI director’s post begins

LUCKNOW The race for the post of SGPGI director has officially begun with current director Prof RK Dhiman’s term set to end in February 2025. Amid growing speculation over whether the next director would be from the institute or from outside, the deadline for the applications for the post is December 24. As per rules, the director will serve a five-year term, or until he/she attains the age of 65, whichever comes first. (File)

As per rules, the director will serve a five-year term, or until he/she attains the age of 65, whichever comes first. The individual must have a recognised post graduate medical qualification and at least 10 years of teaching experience as a professor, associate professor, or reader in a medical college or institution. At least five years of that experience should be as a professor in a department. However, the current director is going to be of 65 years of age after June so he may not reapply for the post.

“The appointment of a new director is crucial, as the individual will be responsible for shaping the future of the institute, leading advancements in medical research, and enhancing the quality of patient care. Applications received after December 24 will not be considered,” said an insider at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

With many qualified candidates vying for the position, the selection process is expected to be competitive. As the deadline for the appointment approaches, there is curiosity among SGPGI doctors whether the next director would be from the institute or from outside. However, most of the doctors want the director from the institute as they would be more compatible with that individual.

Before Dhiman, two directors - Rakesh Kapoor and RK Sharma - were from the SGPGI itself. Before that, AK Mahapatra came as the director from AIIMS, Delhi.