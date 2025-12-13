Rae Bareli madrasa teacher shot dead, family suspects revenge for police raid

A 45-year-old madrasa teacher was shot dead on Friday afternoon in the Deeh police station area of Rae Bareli district while returning home with his newly married daughter, said senior police officials. Rae Bareli ASP Sanjeev Sinha said the assailants stopped their motorcycle, allegedly misbehaved with Murtaza’s daughter, and then shot him in the head at close range. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The victim has been identified as Murtaza, a resident of Pure Pathak, Binnawan (under Naseerabad police station), said police, adding that the incident occurred around 3:30 pm near the community health centre in Rokha village under Deeh police station limits, while he was on his way home on a motorcycle after picking up his recently married daughter, Ishrat Jahan, from her in-laws’ house.

Rae Bareli additional superintendent of police (ASP) Sanjeev Sinha said the assailants stopped their motorcycle, allegedly misbehaved with Murtaza’s daughter, and then shot him in the head at close range. The attackers fled as Ishrat cried for help. Local residents took Murtaza to the community health centre, where doctors pronounced him dead, he added.

According to Murtaza’s nephew, Mohammad Tausif, the family suspects that the murder may have been an act of retaliation for a recent police raid on an illegal arms factory near their home. Several people were arrested during the operation, and the accused allegedly suspected that Murtaza had informed the police.

The ASP said Murtaza’s daughter, Ishrat, has filed a complaint naming a father-son duo, Ajoob and his son Naeem, along with three unidentified individuals, all residents of Pure Pathak, Binnawan. Based on her statement, police have registered a case and launched a search for the suspects. He added that the body has been sent for postmortem, and a forensic field unit has been called to collect evidence from the crime scene.

Senior police officials visited the crime scene and assured the family that strict action would be taken. A probe is ongoing to ascertain the exact motive behind the killing.