Rae Bareli village: Elderly woman dies in bee attack, husband injured in rescue bid

LUCKNOW An elderly woman died and her husband was critically injured in Tisa Khanapur village in UP’s Rae Bareli district on Tuesday when a swarm of bees stung them while they were guarding their crop of peas. Some mischievous elements had damaged a nearby beehive, said police on Wednesday. The woman, Govinda, 65, succumbed to injuries during treatment at Rae Bareli district hospital late on Tuesday night while her husband, Heera Lal, 70, was undergoing treatment there. (Pic for representation)

The woman, Govinda, 65, succumbed to injuries during treatment at Rae Bareli district hospital late on Tuesday night while her husband, Heera Lal, 70, was undergoing treatment there.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The bees attacked the woman, but her husband also came under attack when he tried to rescue her. Both were injured before they could be rescued by some villagers. A local, Suraj Kumar, said a swarm of honeybees attacked the couple, and the attack was so fast that the duo was bitten several times all over the body and left severely injured, said cops.

The couple was rushed to a local community health centre, from where the woman was immediately shifted to the district hospital for treatment, but she succumbed to injuries. Police said the woman’s body was cremated on Wednesday afternoon.

On December 8, 2023, six labourers were seriously injured in a similar bee attacked in Sirauli Gauspur area in Barabanki district near Lucknow. The labourers were constructing a boundary wall of a residential premises of Sirauli Gauspur joint hospital when a beehive near the construction site was damaged after some kids hurled stones at it.

Apply baking soda on bee sting: Doc

A wasp/honeybee bite can be troublesome if the victim is highly reactive to the venom or the number of insects is multiple, say doctors.

“The venom can lead to serious illness, and in some cases, the victim has to be put on life support too,” said Dr Samir Misra, senior faculty, trauma surgery at King George’s Medical University, Lucknow.

He said, “Anaphylaxis or life-threatening reaction can happen if multiple wasps bite a person. Death is rare but can happen in some cases.”

“In case of a wasp bite, vinegar can be applied on the affected area. And in case of a honeybee bite, baking soda can be used. Both are available in our kitchen or locally in market,” he added.