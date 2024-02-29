‘Rahat Gurukulam’ to bolster disaster preparedness in U.P.

In a significant stride towards enhancing disaster preparedness in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government inaugurated the state’s first State Emergency Operation Centre training facility, ‘Rahat Gurukulam,’ on Thursday. This cutting-edge centre aims to provide disaster management training to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the public across the state. KFor Representation Only (HHT File)

This initiative seeks to foster a robust cadre of trained individuals across the state, poised to effectively respond to disasters and minimise loss of life and resources. As part of its efforts to reduce casualties caused by disasters in the state, the government directed the relief department to establish its own training centre.

Focus on disaster preparedness, prevention and awareness

‘Rahat Gurukulam’ was inaugurated by chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Thursday as the training hub for the State Emergency Operation Centre at the divisional revenue training centre on Deva Road, Chinhat. The State Emergency Operation Centre of the relief commissioner’s office is responsible for managing disaster-related damages, relief distribution, and their monitoring across the state. However, until now, the department lacked a permanent training centre to provide disaster management training to various departments, institutions, and stakeholders involved in disaster mitigation.

Responding to CM’s directive, Rahat Gurukulam has been established as a state-of-the-art training centre. This facility comprises one conference room, two training rooms, an auditorium, and seating arrangements for eight officers. Additionally, a modern computer lab has been set up to facilitate training in various activities related to disaster preparedness, rescue operations, and awareness.

Through Rahat Gurukulam, individuals will receive comprehensive training aimed at preparing them for disasters in a timely manner, with the ultimate goal of minimising loss of life and damage.

Positive initiative towards disaster management

Speaking at the programme, the chief secretary said that ‘Rahat Gurukulam’ will play a pivotal role in guiding disaster management and mitigation in the state. “Just as ‘Rishi Muni’ used to provide education in Gurukul, in the same way, through this Rahat Gurukulam, training will be given to protect the common people from disasters using modern technologies according to the same method,” he stated.

Additional chief secretary of revenue, Sudhir Garg, expressed that Rahat Gurukulam stands as one of the ambitious projects of the relief commissioner. Through this centre, positive and concrete efforts are being made toward better disaster management and mitigation by the relief commissioner’s office and the revenue department, he added.

The programme was attended by relief commissioner GS Naveen, special secretary Revenue Ram Kewal and relief project director Aditi Umrao, among other dignitaries.