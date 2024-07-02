Rahul Gandhi should apologise for insulting Hindus: U.P. BJP chief

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttar Pradesh unit chief Bhupendra Chaudhary on Tuesday demanded Rahul Gandhi immediately apologise to the nation’s people for what he termed insulting Hindus and for making false statements in the House. Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary was addressing a press conference in Lucknow. (HT file)

Addressing a press conference at the party’s state headquarters here, he said that Rahul Gandhi, who had repeatedly failed despite multiple launches, delivered his first speech as the Leader of the Opposition filled with lies, despair and baseless claims.

“Moreover, his conduct during his speech was not at all in line with parliamentary decorum. While the Lok Sabha was discussing the President’s address, Rahul Gandhi did not even mention a word about it,” he said. Chaudhary said Rahul Gandhi’s speech was not only deeply insulting to Hindus, labelling them as violent, hateful and deceitful but also filled with falsehoods about Agniveer, farmers, Ayodhya and the microphone incident.

He remarked that winning 99 seats in the recently concluded LS polls and then calling Hindus violent, hateful and deceitful revealed their true intentions. “Everyone knows the truth about who committed the 1984 Sikh massacre, who tortured common people during the Emergency and who fired bullets at saints,” the BJP leader said.

He said that Rahul Gandhi did not speak about the incidents in West Bengal, the intentions of Hizb-ut-Tahrir in Tamil Nadu or the violent incitement by his ally in Kerala but always defamed Hindus. “The Congress is in the habit of insulting Hindus and telling lies. Its leaders do so deliberately for petty political benefits,” he said.

On Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav’s statement on use of EVMs, he said those who had the experience in rigging ballot boxes during their rule can hardly respect the transparent process and constitutional institutions like the Election Commission.