Saturday, May 04, 2024
Rahul wants to fulfil Sonia’s promise to Rae Bareli: Ajay Rai

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
May 04, 2024 08:29 PM IST

UPCC president Ajay Rai said Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Rae Bareli to fulfill Sonia Gandhi's promise, supports Kishori Lal Sharma in Amethi. Rai inaugurated his election office in Varanasi.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai on Saturday said Rahul Gandhi was contesting from Rae Bareli to fulfil his mother Sonia Gandhi’s promise to the constituents. He also backed the party’s decision to field Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi.

Pramod Das of Kabir Mutt inaugurating the central election office of Ajay Rai in Lahurabir area of Varanasi. (Rajesh Kumar)
Rai, who will contest for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inaugurated his election office in the Lahurabir locality of the city on Saturday.

He said BJP leaders must stop making unnecessary statements over Rahul contesting from Rae Bareli. “Rahul Gandhi is contesting the election at Rae Bareli to fulfill the promise his mother Sonia Gandhi made to the people of the constituency in a letter.”

The office was inaugurated by Pramod Das of Kabir Mutt.

Rai said the office will look after election preparation activities in three assembly constituencies of the Lok Sabha seat.

The other office for Sewapuri and Rohania segments was earlier inaugurated by the wife of a sanitation worker, who died while cleaning a manhole near Bhainsasur Ghat over three weeks ago.

Congress’ city unit president Raghavendra Choubey and district president Rajeshwar Patel and SP leaders, including Dilip Day, were also present at the launch.

