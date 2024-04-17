Rahul-Akhilesh to address first joint public meeting in Amroha on April 20

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will address the first joint public meeting in favour of Congress-SP alliance candidate Kunwar Danish Ali, in Amroha, on April 20. A publicity poster of the rally to be held in Amroha on Saturday (Sourced)

The Congress-SP alliance’s rally in Amroha comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled rally there on April 19.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Amroha goes to poll in the second phase on April 26.

Read Here | Rahul, Akhilesh share stage: ‘BJP will get 150’

Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav addressed a press conference in Ghaziabad on Wednesday to launch the alliance’s joint campaign in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Both are believed to have discussed various coordination issues concerning the alliance for nearly 30 minutes after the press conference.

A sitting MP from Amroha, Ali was elected on BSP’s ticket in 2019 Lok Sabha election. He joined the Congress following the BSP’s move to suspend him for anti-party activities. BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s use of objectionable words against him in the Lok Sabha had created a storm in political circles.