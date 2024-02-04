Railways to fill 241 asst loco pilot posts at three divisions

Marred by a shortage of assistant loco pilots (ALPs), Prayagraj, Agra and Jhansi divisions of North Central Railway (NCR) will soon be getting 241 personnel, officials concerned said. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has taken up a recruitment drive to fill 5,696 ALPs across the country, they added. (FIle)

The shortage is quite high in Prayagraj causing operational challenges at Prayagraj Junction and Kanpur Central. Railway employees’ unions had brought the issue to the authorities’ notice on serveral occasions.

While 163 vacant posts are unreserved, 13 are reserved for scheduled caste, 10 for scheduled tribe, 27 for other backward caste (OBC) and 28 for economically weaker section (EWS) communities. Thousands of aspirants have already applied for these posts, officials said.

The last date for submission of application forms is February 19. Candidates will be able to make corrections in their applications till February 29,

As per the schedule, the first phase examination will be conducted between June and August, and the second phase in September.

Out of the 241 newly recruited ALPs, it is believed that over 90 will be assigned to Prayagraj alone.