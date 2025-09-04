Rain pounds West UP districts, triggers floods, crop losses

Incessant monsoon rainfall has caused flooding and waterlogging across several districts in Western Uttar Pradesh, affecting urban areas and farmlands in Moradabad, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Meerut and nearby areas. The authorities have shut schools, deployed rescue teams and issued alerts for potential flash floods. In the Braj region, the Ganga, Yamuna and the Chambal are witnessing a surge in their water level and are likely to rise further following the discharge from barrages. The Yamuna is touching the walls of the Taj Mahal in Agra. Mathura situated on the banks of the Yamuna and Kasganj along the Ganga are also bearing the brunt of the rivers in spate. Rain enters Vishram Ghat in Mathura. (HT Photo)

In old Mathura city, Yamuna floodwaters have entered the market area near Vishram Ghat. The ‘parikrama marg’ (route for circumambulation in Vrindavan) is waterlogged and the administration has urged devotees to avoid parikrama these days. With 3.29 lakh cusec Yamuna water released from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana’s Yamuna Nagar, the water level is expected to rise further on Thursday.

The river is already flowing 37 centimetres above the danger level at 166.41 metres in Mathura. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heavy rainfall in West UP.

The floods, triggered by relentless rain since late August, have also caused the Sharda (also known as Kali Nadi) and Ramganga to swell, submerging villages and disrupting transportation.

Meerut is among the affected districts, with waterlogging and heightened flood risks from the Yamuna and Hindon rivers.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure prompt relief.

“The state government stands firmly with every citizen in this hour of disaster,” Adityanath stated during a review of flood-affected areas.

In Pilibhit district, the Sharda was overflowing and inundating nearly a dozen villages in the trans-Sharda region. Areas like Puranpur tehsil, including villages such as Bazar Ghat, Raghavpuri, Kamboj Nagar, and Tatarganj, were cut off.

Crops, particularly paddy and sugarcane, have been affected spanning hundreds of acres along the Khannaut river.

“Our hard-earned crops are gone in a single night. The government needs to compensate us immediately,” said Jagpal Singh, a farmer from Jagatpur.

Five days of continuous rain have caused severe waterlogging in posh colonies, markets, roads, and government offices in Pilibhit city. District magistrate Gyanendra Singh ordered the shutdown of all schools and colleges until September 3,

A team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been deployed at Kalinagar tehsil headquarters.

In Moradabad, heavy rain since August 31 has led to three-four feet of water accumulation in low-lying and even posh residential areas of the city. The Ramganga has inundated 28 villages, destroying crops and creating a fodder shortage for livestock.

The district administration has begun damage assessments.

In neighbouring Bareilly, waterlogging was reported across the city and surrounding towns like Mirganj. The district saw schools closed on September 2 alongside Moradabad and Pilibhit.

In Meerut, heavy rainfall has exceeded seasonal averages—over 800 mm recorded this monsoon compared to the typical 645 mm.

Meanwhile, Mathura’s additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) Pankaj Kumar Verma said shelters have been prepared for those affected by the rising water level. In Kasganj, the Patiali region is among the worst affected by the rising water level of the Ganga.

RLD MPs, MLAs TO DONATE MONTH’S SALARY FOR FLOOD RELIEF

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) national president and Union minister of state for skill development Jayant Chaudhary has announced that all RLD MPs and MLAs will donate one month’s salary to support relief efforts for those affected by floods.

Chaudhary took to X on Wednesday, “Rashtriya Lok Dal has decided that our MPs and MLAs will donate one month’s salary for flood relief. The entire country is coming together for the flood victims and standing with them.”

Atir Rizvi, RLD’s former state general secretary (organization) and spokesperson, noted that Chaudhary emphasised the urgent need for coordinated relief efforts. He highlighted that state and central government teams are working relentlessly to ensure safety and deliver aid. Chaudhary has urged all RLD leaders and members to actively participate in relief operations, ensuring aid reaches those in need swiftly.