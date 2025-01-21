Menu Explore
Rajasthan businessman found dead in Lucknow hotel

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 21, 2025 09:13 PM IST

At the time of the incident, a woman, said to be the businessman’s paramour, was also with him, who fled from the spot on seeing the police

A businessman died in suspicious circumstances in Hotel Saffron in Chinhat, Lucknow. The body was found without clothes in the bathroom of the hotel.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

The incident happened on Tuesday morning. At the time of the incident, a woman, said to be the businessman’s paramour, was also with him, who fled from the spot on seeing the police.

The police also sent the body for a post-mortem examination and investigation of the case has begun. The police have collected evidence from the spot and mobile numbers are also being investigated on the basis of dump (deleted) data.

According to the additional deputy commissioner of police (East), the deceased was identified as Nilesh Bhandari, 44, a resident of Leta in Jalaun, Rajasthan. Bhandari, a businessman, had checked into the hotel two days before. “No injury mark was found on the deceased’s body,” he added.

Police said that he reached Hotel Saffron in Lucknow on Saturday with his girlfriend Akanksha Jain and rented room number 208 here.

According to hotel sources, Nilesh’s body was found without clothes in the bathroom. Seeing the police which arrived to investigate, Akanksha escaped with her handbag and diary.

Inspector, Chinhat, Bharat Pathak said that the Aadhar card found from the spot belongs to a woman named Dimple. Dimple is Nilesh’s wife. At present, the police have seized the DVR of the hotel’s CCTV and are searching for the woman. The family has been informed and the exact reason for the incident will be known only after they come to Lucknow.

