Rajnath to file nomination in presence of Yogi, Dhami

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit president Bhupendra Chaudhary are prominent among those who will be present when defence minister Rajnath Singh files his nomination papers from the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat on April 29, said party office bearers. UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak at a BJP meeting in Lucknow. (Sourced)

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Brajesh Pathak invited representatives of various social, business, religious organisations and public representatives to be a part of the memorable event. Pathak spoke to all representatives, assembly convenors, mandal and morcha presidents besides convenors of party’s different cells on ways to make the event historic.

The deputy CM said the amount of development work done by defence minister Rajnath Singh in Lucknow had not been done in any other city of the country. The meeting was held under the BJP’s Lucknow metropolitan president Anand Dwivedi.

Party’s state general secretary and Awadh region in-charge Sanjay Rai, senior BJP leader Neeraj Singh and Lok Sabha election coordinator Mukesh Sharma shared the action plan to make the nomination a historic one.

Senior BJP leader Neeraj Singh said detailed information was shared on the action plan for April 29. Party’s Lucknow metropolitan president Anand Dwivedi said, “A number of street meetings are being organised to send the message. The work of distributing family slips is also being done. Party workers are giving slips to family heads and distributing leaflets about the development works of the Lucknow MP.”

Dwivedi said Rajnath will proceed to file his papers from the UP BJP office opposite the Vidhan Sabha. “From there, he would proceed on a motorised chariot to the collectorate to file his nomination along with ministers, mayor, senior party functionaries and others from 10 am onwards,” Dwivedi said.

Rajnath is seeking a third term as a Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow. Before contesting his first election from Lucknow in 2014, Rajnath had won the Lok Sabha polls from Ghaziabad in 2009. Lucknow will go to the polls along with 13 other constituencies on May 20 in the fifth of the seven-phased 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The defence minister will arrive in Lucknow on April 28 night, said Dwivedi. From the airport, Singh will go to his Kalidas Marg residence. Singh will reach party’s state headquarters at 10am on Monday and will join the nomination procession starting from there, he added.

He will reach Collectorate office at around 12 noon and will file his nomination. On Tuesday, he will reach the Lucknow airport at 10:20 am and leave for Indore from there, Dwivedi said.