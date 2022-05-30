Rajya Sabha polls: Jayant Chaudhary files nomination as SP-RLD joint candidate
Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Monday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls as the joint candidate of the Samajwadi Party-RLD alliance.
The RLD leader was accompanied by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to file the nomination at the UP Assembly. “The alliance has fought before, and will continue to fight against injustice,” his party tweeted the video of its leader filing nomination.
"I would try to raise issues concerning Uttar Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha with all my strength. If there are any atrocities, those will also be raised in the House. Our (SP-RLD combine's) common issues will also be raised," PTI quoted Chaudhary.
The last date of nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls is May 31. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on June 1 and the last day of withdrawing nomination is June 3. The polling will take place on June 10 and the votes will be counted on the same day.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which has 273 members in the UP Assembly, is expected to comfortably elect eight members to the Rajya Sabha. The SP and its allies which include the RLD and SBSP having a strength of 125 MLAs, will be able to ensure victory of three candidates. A candidate requires at least 34 votes to win the elections. India's most populous state sends 31 members to the Rajya Sabha.
-
IAF chopper rescues 7 trekkers stranded since Friday in Rudraprayag
Seven trekkers stranded at a height of 4,500 metres in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag since Friday were evacuated on Monday morning by an Indian Air Force chopper. The group was in the district's Pandav Shera area to make a documentary. Five of them including four porters were from Uttarakhand while the other two were from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Rudraprayag district's disaster management officer Nandan Rajwar said the seven were rescued at about 6.30am on Monday.
-
Another Kolkata model found dead, fourth in 15 days
A model was found dead in 18-year-old Saraswati Das, who was also a make-up artist,'s residence, the fourth such incident in the city in a fortnight involving a player in the showbiz industry, the police said on Monday. The body of 18-year-old Saraswati Das, who was also a make-up artist, was found hanging in the room of her residence at Bediadanga in Kasba area on Sunday, the police said.
-
NHRC issues notice to Maha govt as thalassaemic kids contract HIV, hepatitis B
The National Human Rights Commission has taken cognisance of a BBC News Marathi report about six thalassaemic children, who contracted HIV and hepatitis B after blood transfusion in Maharashtra's Nagpur and Amravati, and issued a notice to the state government. NHRC has asked the state food and drugs administration department secretary to submit a report on a preliminary investigation into the matter within six weeks and initiate criminal proceedings.
-
We got an encouraging response at Cannes: Shruthi Raju
Strap: Filmmaker Shruthi Raju talks about her Cannes experience after her film What's Up with Indian Men? was screened this week Bengaluru-based filmmaker Shruthi Raju decided to make a short, which worked as a reference to a feature film, called What's Up with Indian Men? The film was screened at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Raju goes on to talk about meeting Bengaluru's beloved musician, Raghu Dixit, at Cannes.
-
Video: Ink thrown at farmer leader Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru; 3 detained
In Bengaluru, scenes of chaos emerged on Monday when black ink was thrown at farmer leader Rakesh Tikait at a press conference. Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed the Bharatiya Kisan Union leader's face smeared in ink. People around him were seen throwing chairs at each other. “No security has been provided by the local police here. This has been done in collusion with the government,” Tikait told after the ink attack.
