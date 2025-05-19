Ram Darbar to be consecrated on Ayodhya shrine’s 1st floor on June 5

An idol of Lord Ram, along with that of Mata Sita, will be placed on a two -feet high white marble throne on the first floor of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on May 23 and the consecration ceremony of Ram Darbar will be organised on Ganga Dussehra on June 5, according to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024. The ground floor of the Ram temple has an idol of Ram Lalla (the child Ram), the presiding deity of the shrine. (HT file)

Idols of Lord Hanuman and Lakshman will be placed in a sitting position in front of the Ram Darbar while standing idols of Bharat and Shatrughan will be installed behind the throne. All idols and the throne have been sculpted from white marble in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the Trust said, adding they will be transported from Jaipur in a convoy on May 21 and reach Ayodhya on May 22

“These idols, carved out of white marble and crafted using the Hemmark photographic technique, will be installed on the first floor. The convoy will depart from Jaipur on May 21 and is expected to reach Ayodhya on May 22,” Trust member Anil Mishra said.

“Events leading to the consecration ceremony on June 5 will start from June 3. All arrangements have been made for the ceremony,” Mishra added. The Trust has apprised the state government about the arrival of idols from Jaipur to make adequate security arrangements for the convoy.

Eleven priests will reach Ayodhya by May 30 for the Ram Darbar consecration ceremony. The remaining priests will be from Ayodhya. The administration has made elaborate arrangements for the ceremony, ensuring the safety and security of all attendees.

The temple complex will also feature four grand entrance gates, with the southern gate being the most prominent. The gate will be 17 metres high, 30 metres long and 11 meters wide. It will be adorned with intricate carvings of elephants, horses, lions and flowers.

To maintain the site’s sanctity, only a limited number of devotees will be allowed access to the temple’s first floor. The second floor of the temple will feature a display of the Ramayan in multiple languages, including its oldest known version.

