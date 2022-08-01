Ram Gopal meets CM, flags plight of Muslims and SP members

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party’s chief national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav met UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter’s official residence in Lucknow on Monday and discussed the plight of backward communities and Muslims in the state.

The CM’s office, however, did not issue any statement regarding the meeting that lasted about 25 minutes. The meeting created a flutter in UP’s political circles till the SP released a statement regarding it.

After the meeting, the SP, on its official twitter handle, wrote in Hindi: “Today, Samajwadi Party chief national general secretary Professor Ram Gopal Yadav met chief minister Yogi Adityanath ji. He discussed one-sided, fake cases being filed against backwards, Muslims and their harassment all over the state. The government should withdraw fake cases.”

Sources said Ram Gopal highlighted the issue of “harassment of SP workers, leaders and fake, politically motivated cases against them and bulldozer action against some of them.”