Ram Navami clashes in non-BJP-ruled states result of appeasement: Yogi

Describing the recent incidents of violence in non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states as the adverse impact of appeasement politics, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said clashes during Ram Navami and Holi celebrations in West Bengal and other regions were provocative actions against the majority population. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Bilaspur, Sunday (PTI)

He also said the BJP-led NDA is poised for another resounding victory under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Expressing optimism over the outcome of the first phase of voting held on Friday (April 19), he said the enthusiasm among voters to give another term to Prime Minister Mod was clear during the election campaign. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections here.

The electorate is supporting the BJP and its allies, reaffirming their trust in the ruling coalition, he said at a press conference at his official residence here.

Attacking West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for the Ram Navami clashes in Murshidabad, the chief minister said, “This is the adverse effect of appeasement policies. Be it now on the occasion of Ram Navami or earlier on Holi, the riots that took place in West Bengal, as well as in other non-BJP ruled states, are an example of playing with the sentiments of the majority society and the vote bank politics in the name of appeasement. There were attacks on Ram Navami processions again in West Bengal,” he said.

“This is a matter of concern and also a message for the people of the country that when these people are not able to protect peaceful processions, how will they be able to provide security to our sisters and daughters and to the common citizens?” Yogi asked.

Clashes broke out during a Ram Navami procession in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, resulting in numerous injuries on Wednesday (April 17).

Adityanath further said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are the best opportunity to answer those who are allegedly playing with the sentiments of others.

“This election is the best opportunity when we should give a clear message to the so-called secular people and parties through our votes that if they play with our sentiments and want to breach security, then we will also answer you in the same way in the elections,” he said.

When asked about his visit to Chhattisgarh, Adityanath said, “The whole country knows that Ram Lalla’s arrival in Ayodhya after 500 years has been possible only due to the efforts of PM Modi. Chhattisgarh is the maternal birthplace of Lord Ram. Today, I will get an opportunity to communicate with the people of Chhattisgarh and convey the message of Uttar Pradesh and Ayodhya to them.”

“This is an opportunity for the countrymen to express their gratitude to PM Modi through our votes. We should be thankful for all the efforts that have been made for the country, for respecting the Indian sentiments, and for taking forward the welfare schemes,” he said.

Expressing confidence in the victory of the BJP-led NDA government, he said, “The first phase of Lok Sabha elections has concluded. The enthusiasm that people have about the 10-year tenure of PM Modi in the country is converting into votes today. The BJP-led NDA government will come to power with a huge majority; there is no doubt about this and I think that the lies of the opposition are also being exposed by the public.”

