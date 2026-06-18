Ram temple donation row: SIT questions Trust general secretary, administrator

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioned Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai and administrator Gopal Rao regarding allegations about the embezzlement of donations from the Ram temple on Wednesday, the third day of the probe. The SIT was constituted on June 13. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The team also examined CCTV footage and the Trust’s records, inspected donation boxes and counted them, according to people familiar with the matter.

Champat Rai and Gopal Rao were questioned separately about the donation money, the arrangements inside the temple and the people associated with it.

Rai was asked about the deployment of counting employees and the system for monitoring money. After this, Rao was questioned.

The SIT comprises Lucknow divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, inspector general of police Kiran S and special secretary (Finance) Neelratan Kumar.

Officials associated with security agencies were kept away during the questioning.

Pant inspected a ground floor room where jewellery and other precious metals received as donations are kept and questioned trust worker Krishnadev Tiwari, who handles this responsibility.

The team members remained present at the Ram temple premises till the evening. The SIT members reached the premises around 10.30am on Wednesday.

The SIT was told that about 40 personnel associated with the trust, the State Bank of India, and the collection agency are involved in counting the cash in two shifts. The probe team was informed that the collection agency’s only job is to collect the cash from all donation boxes and take it to a confidential chamber.

The SBI personnel’s work is only to monitor the counting process, the SIT was also told.

The trust workers themselves handle the work of bundling the notes and counting them. After the counting is completed, a voucher is made, recorded in the register, and deposited in the bank account under the supervision of SBI and security personnel.

So far, three people have lodged complaints at different police stations regarding the allegations about the donations, demanding registration of a first information report. But the police or administration have not registered an FIR yet.

On Tuesday, Dharm Sena leader Santosh Dubey and Uttar Pradesh Youth Congress vice-president Sharad Shukla lodged a complaint at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station, seeking registration of an FIR.

Holding a press conference, Karni Sena national president Surajpal Ammu asked why an FIR had not been registered yet and when bulldozers would be deployed against those who allegedly embezzled the donations.

Meanwhile, Tej Narain Pandey alias Pawan Pandey, former Samajwadi Party MLA from Ayodhya and the party’s spokesperson, sought a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry into the alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations.

He demanded that the temple trust be dissolved without delay.