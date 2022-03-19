Ram temple: Trust starts shifting donated bricks to Ram Janmabhoomi complex
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has started shifting shilas (bricks) to the Ram Janmabhoomi complex from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Karyashala (workshop) in Ayodhya where construction of the Ram temple is underway.
Devotees from across the country had donated these bricks during the Ram temple movement in the 1980s.
The shilas or bricks were received from around two lakh villages across the country during the temple movement, according to the Trust.
Around two lakh bricks are lying underneath a tin shed at Ram Ghat workshop in Ayodhya. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad had collected these bricks during its Ram Mandir movement between 1987 and 1989.
Some bricks were used in the shila pujan performed in Ayodhya after a nationwide campaign in 1989.
Around 50,000 bricks were used to construct a scaffold in 1992 near the then disputed site at Ram Janmabhoomi. Now, around two lakh bricks are left.
According to Trust general secretary Champat Rai these bricks would not be used in the construction of the Ram temple as they are not durable.
“Bricks will not be used in construction of Ram Mandir as they are not durable. But the shilas (bricks) donated by devotees during the Ram Mandir movement are of immense importance for us. They are likely to be preserved and displayed at Ram Janmabhoomi,” said Anil Mishra, a member of the Trust.
Stones from Bansi Paharpur in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan will be used in construction of the Ram temple.
At present, construction work of the Ram temple is underway. Casting of the raft above the temple’s foundation is in progress.
