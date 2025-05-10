Rampur cop’s request to join Indo-Pak conflict leads to his sudden transfer

: A request by a 2011 batch UP police head constable to send him to the Pakistan border to fight for India in the ongoing conflict between the two countries has resulted in his sudden transfer from Rampur to Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, which borders Nepal.The move is being viewed as a punishment and he is also in for disciplinary action. Lakhimpur Kheri district comes under the Lucknow zone and range. (For representation only)

Head constable Chaman Singh made his request for a combat role in a letter to the UP Director General of Police (DGP). He also wrote that he is trained to operate assault rifles like INSAS, SLR and AK-47, so he should be given chance to fight for the country at the border.“The constable shared this letter and his video on different social media platforms on Friday. In the video, he could be heard stating that he voluntarily wanted to participate in the conflict,” a senior Rampur police official said.

In an official statement shared by Rampur police on X, police officials mentioned that this act of sharing video on social media regarding the “bizarre” request comes under the category of indiscipline.

“Disciplinary action will be taken against him,” the statement read.Rampur superintendent of police (SP) Vidya Sagar Mishra said there are certain procedures to join the army and nobody could join such a crucial operation on a whim.

“No such situation has come where the police personnel have been asked to join the army. It is a very bizarre request just to hog the limelight,” he said. “The head constable has been transferred to Lakhimpur Kheri, and his reliving order has been issued on Friday evening,” he added. Rampur police officials stated that the transfer, considered a punishment, was already under process. Lakhimpur Kheri district comes under the Lucknow zone and range.

He was immediately relieved from Rampur which comes under the Moradabad range of the Bareilly zone.

“Under a routine transfer, the head constable would have been first transferred to the Lucknow zone headquarters from where he would have been allotted the Lucknow range or the Ayodhya range. Thereafter, he would have been allotted one of the five districts that comes under the Lucknow range,” a senior IPS officer said.