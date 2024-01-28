R-Day parade in U.P. capital: LDA, info dept tableaux share first prize

The tableaux of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and information and public relations department in the Republic Day parade in the city jointly bagged the first prize. The results of the Friday’s event were announced on Saturday. The information department’s tableau was based on the theme of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya symbolising restoration of cultural glory in the state. (HT file)

The winning LDA tableau was on the theme of ‘Confluence of Bravery, Sacrifice and Cultural Heritage’ having replicas of INS Gomti warship, Ekana Stadium, Kashi Vishwanath Temple and also depicting the logo of G20 summit meeting held in Lucknow last year.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The information department’s tableau was based on the theme of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya symbolising restoration of cultural glory in the state. The second prize for the best tableau went to Raj Bhavan. Tourism department, City Montessori School and Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Sansthanam shared the third prize.

The Raj Bhavan tableau themed ‘People’s Raj Bhawan’ also featured other constructions sanctioned for the Raj Bhavan. The consolation prize was awarded to the tableau put up by the National Health Mission. The winners will be felicitated by governor Anandiben Patel, said LDA vice-chairperson and chairperson of the tableau committee, Indramani Tripathi.