Reaction to HT report: LMC spurred into action, commissioner inspects night shelters

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) intensified its preparedness drive for winter on Monday, with Corporation authorities conducting surprise inspections on Monday at multiple night shelters. The action came shortly after Hindustan Times highlighted gaps in shelter home readiness for the winter season (‘LMC delays leave temporary winter shelters non-operational’), dated December 8. A night shelter in Lucknow on Monday (HT Photo)

Responding to the report, municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar inspected permanent and temporary shelters in two zones of the city, accompanied by additional municipal commissioner Arvind Kumar Rao, chief engineer (civil) Mahesh Verma, and zonal officials.

The inspection began in the Jiamau area under zone 1 limits close to 1090 intersection shelter home, where he reviewed ongoing painting, sanitation, and repair work. Kumar instructed officials to complete all cleaning and painting tasks immediately so that the shelters can offer safe and clean accommodation to the homeless.

During the visit, he said that the Corporation has installed clear signage outside every shelter to help residents locate them easily in extreme cold. He directed officials to ensure the immediate availability of quilts, blankets, and functional furniture across all shelters, replacing old or damaged items without delay.

He also ordered caretakers to maintain a daily logbook to record activities, occupancy, and essential updates.

At the Latouche Road night shelter under zone 2 limits, the commissioner found several deficiencies in maintenance and facilities. He instructed officials to address the shortcomings promptly and warned that no negligence would be tolerated.

Kumar further inspected shelters at Aishbagh Mill Road and other nearby areas issuing a seven-day deadline to complete all pending work. He warned of action if lapses are detected during the next inspection.