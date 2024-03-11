 Realtor accused of student leader’s murder found dead in Lucknow - Hindustan Times
Realtor accused of student leader’s murder found dead in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 12, 2024 06:18 AM IST

Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was under depression as crores of rupees he borrowed from his acquaintances got wasted in unsuccessful projects, say police

LUCKNOW A 47-year-old realtor, whose name surfaced in the decades old murder of Lucknow University student leader Upendra Singh Manu, was found shot dead at his office in Sushant Golf City on Monday morning, said police, claiming that he committed suicide.

The staff and businessmen in the building heard a gunshot from inside the office, after which Aditya was found in a pool of blood with a pistol lying on the table. (Pic for representation)
The deceased, Aditya Mishra, had a criminal history since his student days. He had recited Hanuman Chalisa at Lulu Mall as a mark of protest after the controversial incident in which some youths offered namaz in the mall. Aditya was penalised for the act by the police then, they said.

The staff and businessmen in the building heard a gunshot from inside the office, after which Aditya was found in a pool of blood with a pistol lying on the table. Preliminary investigation revealed that Aditya was under depression as crores of rupees he borrowed from his acquaintances got wasted in several projects, said police.

“A four-page suicide note and a pistol were recovered from the deceased,” said Tej Swaroop Singh, DCP (South). Mishra, a native of Malauli village of Gosaiganj area, was staying at a house in Gomti Nagar with his family.

Tuesday, March 12, 2024
