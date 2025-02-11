Recarpeting of Lucknow airport runway to start from March 1

Chaudhary Charan Singh International (CCSI) Airport, will commence the recarpeting of runway from March 1. The recarpeting will take place between 1000 hours (10 am) to 1800 hours (6pm), with the project scheduled for completion by July 15. The work of rescheduling the flights is on. (Pic for representation only)

The existing runway, which has served the airport and its passengers well over the years, is due for an upgrade to maintain optimal performance and reliability. It will be recarpeted to improve texture, friction, profile, strength, operational efficiency and other allied repairs that have been conceptualized over the years. The flights would be rescheduled for the recarpeting work.

According to the spokesperson of Lucknow Airport, the airlines will operate scheduled flights prior to 1000 hours (10 am) and after 1800 hours (6pm) for the duration of the recarpeting. During this period, the airport will implement a comprehensive plan to ensure the continuity of services and to mitigate any potential inconveniences to passengers and airlines.

The 2,744 metre long and 45-metre-wide bituminous runway, with an additional 7.5 metre shoulder on either side of the runway, was last recarpeted in 2018. The scheduled recarpeting will include milling of the existing bituminous runway, followed by bituminous inlay and overlay to meet the design parameters in line with standards specified by the regulator. A total area of 1.80 lakh square metres, including runway and taxiways, will be recarpeted.

To enable faster entry and exit of aircraft after landing or take-off from the runway, the CCSI Airport will construct a new full length parallel taxiway of 2,744 metres. An additional taxiway is also scheduled to be constructed during the period.

Conversion of the Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) system to LED from halogen, along with upgradation of airfield signage, is also included in the runway upgradation project. The conversion to LED will help save at least 50 percent power for the airport.

The spokesperson said that the runway upgradation project has been undertaken by CCSI Airport based on consultations with stakeholders, including regulatory bodies and airlines, prior to obtaining approvals. This has helped reschedule flights and minimise cancellations.

CCSI Airport will facilitate 132 flights per day during the recarpeting. Certain flight schedules may be adjusted, and passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for any updates or changes.