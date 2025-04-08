Menu Explore
Reckless stunt videos surface near Lko top cops’ offices

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 08, 2025 08:03 PM IST

All three videos are undated but are believed to have been recorded recently during late-night hours in the upscale residential and commercial zone of Gomti Nagar.

Multiple videos showing youths performing dangerous stunts with cars in Gomti Nagar surfaced on social media on Tuesday, prompting police to begin an investigation into the matter.

Screen grab of the videos showing youth performing stunts (Sourced)
Screen grab of the videos showing youth performing stunts (Sourced)

The visuals, purportedly shot near the offices of senior police officers including the additional deputy commissioner of police (East) and the assistant commissioner of police (Gomti Nagar), have sparked concerns over public safety and law enforcement on city roads at night.

In the first 18-second video, four to five cars, including an SUV, were parked in the middle of the road, with some individuals standing on rooftops and others hanging out of sunroofs and doors. The second 10-second clip showed a speeding sedan with youth dangerously leaning out from the rear windows and sunroof. In the third 11-second video, a black SUV was seen performing a stunt while driving on two wheels.

Reacting to the viral footage, Lucknow Police issued a statement saying, “The matter has been taken cognizance of by higher authorities, identification is being done through CCTV/viral videos, and necessary legal action will be taken once the identification is done.”

Residents expressed concern over the brazen acts being carried out so close to police offices. Despite regular night patrolling, such stunts continue to be reported from Gomti Nagar and other parts of the city, raising questions about the effectiveness of enforcement efforts.

