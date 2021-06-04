Redefining fashion for sustainable living

Eco-friendly fabric, natural colours, traditional handicrafts, minimalism, sustainable living, conscious consumerism, upcycling and recycling are the buzz words these days. On World Environment Day (June 5), we spoke to a few in the industry about how we can make our daily fashion eco-friendly and do our bit in making a better tomorrow.

According to fashion designer Manish Tripathi sustainable living, natural fabric production, upcycling and recycling are an imperative aspect of fashion scene today.

“We are focusing on sustainable living by training women in rural belt to make and preserve traditional textile and natural handicraft work. Like we are producing silk without harming worms in Buxur, Bihar and women of rural Ghaziabad are making deity dresses in temples where everything is natural and eco-friendly. Besides, we are training them in recycling, upcycling used items like making table-runner out of saris, cushion covers and decorative items out of jeans, shirts and t-shirts,” says the Delhi-based designer who hails from Lucknow.

Akhilendra Pratap Sonkar, assistant professor at National Institute of Fashion and Technology (NIFT), Raebareli, quotes Vivienne Westwood: Buy less, choose well, make it last. “Sustainable fashion is one of the latest trends which are accelerating in the current time, and the Indian fashion industry is not untouched. From mass fashion brands to high-end designer labels, this trend is all over the place. Conscious consumerism has given wings to it, and we see a lot of products which are made of eco-friendly materials in the market, today. A number of brands are coming up with products which are recycled or upcycled.”

He mentions about greenwashing in which companies invest more time and money on marketing their products or brand as “green” rather than actually putting effort to ensure that it is sustainable.

Lucknow-based fashion designer Pallavi Madesiya Yadav believes in international pattern and styling dresses with a desi touch. “Indian fabrics, natural colour and dyes, traditional handicrafts juxtaposed with international styling, pattern and fits is what’s we work upon. We believe that with fashion if we are able to bring dresses close to nature, we are making baby steps towards eco-friendly living. With these small steps we will achieve sustainable fashion in longer run.”

Anushi Dwivedi, a science teacher at Loreto Convent, developed a hobby of making toys during lockdown. “I started making them for my granddaughter and realised need of safe toys for kids. “So, I started making them with natural wool and cotton fabric. Next, I want to give it a try from khadi fibers and for kids we need to be very safe. I’m trying to turn this as a small venture,” she said.

Celebrity fashion designer Rina Dhaka, during a fashion show around R-Day in Lucknow had stressed on making eco-friendly fashion and fabric like khadi relevant on national ‘parvas’ and special days we need to bring them in our daily routine if we really want to make a difference and serve the Mother Earth.