Reforms in Uttar Pradesh’s education system show tangible gains, says education department official

The recent reforms in the state's education system are now showing tangible results on the ground, seen through smart classrooms, e-learning tools, and digital facilities for teacher training, an education department official said during a state-level conference titled "Innovation in Education, the Foundation of Progress — Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047", organised at Yojana Bhawan on Thursday.

Quality education, technological innovation, and a teaching system aligned with global standards will form the foundation of a Viksit UP 2047, he added.

The conference included discussions on the future of Uttar Pradesh’s education system, capacity building for teachers, use of new technologies, strengthening foundational learning outcomes, and the state’s role in the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Additional chief secretary Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma said that to fulfill the dream of developed Uttar Pradesh, education must be reorganised on the basis of transparency, quality, equal opportunity, and innovation. Teacher training, global-level teaching methods, and improving core learning outcomes are the main pillars of the education reform journey, he added.

Director general of school education, Monika Rani, said that this is an era in which technological interventions, digital content, skill-based teaching, and international exposure have become essential parts of the education system. She said that if this pace of innovation continues, Uttar Pradesh will emerge as the country’s leading education model in the years ahead.

Advisor to the UP chief minister, Awanish Awasthi and education advisor Prof DP Singh jointly emphasised that the youth of Uttar Pradesh are the driving force behind the Viksit Bharat 2047, and without quality education this goal cannot be achieved.

They added that building a developed UP is not merely a government initiative but a shared commitment of society and policymakers.

The conference, jointly organised by the basic and secondary education departments, was inaugurated by additional chief secretary for basic and secondary education Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, director general of school education Monika Rani, chief minister’s advisor Awanish Awasthi, chief minister’s education advisor Prof DP Singh, and NITI Aayog (government of India) Education Cell OSD Colonel Jitendra Verma.

Representatives and CEOs from UNICEF, the Language and Learning Foundation, Bharti Airtel Foundation, Pratham Education Foundation, Central Square Foundation, Educate Girls Foundation, the Centre for Civil Society, and Nelco (Tata Group) were also present.