Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Regional Drama Fest kicks off at SNA

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 18, 2025 09:18 AM IST

Three-day Regional Drama Festival at UP Sangeet Natak Akademi opened with 'Rashmirathi', exploring Karna's journey. Free entry, 6:30 PM shows.

Three-day Regional Drama Festival began at UP Sangeet Natak Akademi (SNA) with play ‘Rashmirathi’. It was staged by Sanskratik Sangam theatre group of Deoria’s Salempur at Sant Gadgeji Maharaj Auditorium, and was directed by Manvendra Kumar Tripathi.

An act in play on the opening day of Regional Drama Festival in Lucknow on Monday (HT)
An act in play on the opening day of Regional Drama Festival in Lucknow on Monday (HT)

It was based on a poem of the same name that was written by Ramdhari Singh ‘Dinkar’. The drama adapted by Anil Mehrotra. Theatre artist Lalit Singh Pokhariya was the chief guest on the occasion.

The play discovered the idea that a man should not be judged by his lineage but his conduct and good deeds. It began with the birth of Karna and despite being the son of Surya, he is thrown into a river by his mother Kunti immediately after birth. The tale continued with Karna being raised by charioteer couple Adhirath and Radha and trained by Parshuram as Dronacharya puts down the idea of training him since he is not a prince. For the same reason, he is not able to contest for Drapuadi’s swayamvar.

The characters of Karna, Krishna, Prashuram and Kunti were played by Manvendra Tripathi, Raj Maurya, Ravindra Rangdhar and Akansha Victory respectively. Play ‘Akhari Vasant’ and ‘Bhuvneshwar - Dar Bhuvneshwar’ will be staged on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. The entry to the festival is free and plays will begin 6:30 pm.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On