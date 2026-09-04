J&K medical interns’ strike continues as talks with govt on stipend hike fail

The Jammu and Kashmir government failed to persuade the striking medical interns to call off their agitation on Friday, as a meeting between the health minister Sakina Itoo and representatives of the protesting MBBS and BDS interns remained inconclusive. Sakina Itoo and representatives of the protesting interns met in Srinagar on Friday to resolve the issue. (HT File)

The interns working in the government hospitals of J&K went on strike on August 31, demanding an increase in their monthly stipends, which they claim are among the ‘lowest in the country’.

The interns are currently paid ₹12,300 a month and are demanding an increase to ₹30,000.

Itoo and representatives of the protesting interns met in Srinagar on Friday to resolve the issue.

“The health minister assured us that within a month there will be an enhancement in the stipend but we sought a written assurance. There was a disagreement on this,” said Zaamin Javed, one of the interns’ representatives.

“We wanted some relief but that didn’t happen. The talks will continue and so will the protests,” said another intern.

The National Conference (NC)-led government had told the legislative assembly in February that it had recommended to the finance department that the stipend be hiked from existing ₹12,300 to ₹25,000 per month. But seven months down the line, the stipends have not been increased.

According to the protesters, their counterparts in other states get a stipend ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹44,000.

The issue has gained a lot of traction in J&K with opposition leaders joining the protests of the medical interns.

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) J&K president Vivek Bali criticised the NC government and its ally Congress over the interns’ long-pending demand.

He said that the stipend has remained unchanged since 2019 despite rising cost of living. Urging Itoo to intervene, Bali said the government could not remain silent when young professionals are forced to protest.

Itoo said the government tried to persuade the interns to end their protest as the file for hiking their stipends is with the finance department.

“The file was processed long ago and is with the finance department. The interns met me, and I told them that their demand is genuine and that we are helping them. They have no need to go on strike. But they are young, and other people are using them, going to them with candles and holding sit-ins to show sympathy, “ she said.