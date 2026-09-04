Punjab Congress to hold protest on September 8 over DA and old pension scheme

The Punjab Congress on Friday announced a protest march on September 8, seeking the release of pending dearness allowance (DA) dues and the effective implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS) for government employees. According to Kingra, the September 8 protest would focus primarily on pressing the Punjab government to address the long-pending financial and pension-related demands of its employees and pensioners. (HT Photo)

Senior Congress leader Hardip Singh Kingra, addressing a press conference at Punjab Congress Bhawan along with Punjab Congress scheduled caste (SC) department chairman Gurpreet Singh Lucky Pakho, said the protest would begin at 10.30 am from Punjab Congress Bhawan in Sector 15, Chandigarh and proceed towards the residence of the chief minister.

Kingra accused the AAP government of failing to address the concerns of government employees and pensioners. He said the Congress would demand the immediate release of pending DA instalments and arrears, implementation of the OPS, and withdrawal of show-cause notices issued to certain union leaders.

The Congress leader also levelled allegations of police excesses, corruption and irregularities in the functioning of the state government, including allegations concerning transfers, excise policy and transport-related services. He demanded impartial investigations into the matters raised by the party.

Calling upon Congress workers, employee unions, youth and the public to join the march, Kingra said the September 8 protest would focus primarily on pressing the Punjab government to address the long-pending financial and pension-related demands of its employees and pensioners.