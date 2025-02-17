Rehmankheda tiger: Still on prowl, big cat forces foresters to change trap design

The Rehmankheda tiger has forced forest teams to change tack and design new types of traps to catch the big cat. Thus far, the feline has sidestepped the best laid traps of the department. The green net hangs from trees and under it bait will be tied. Forest officers inspecting the new type of cage in Rehmankheda. (Sourced)

During the day, fresh pugmarks were spotted in Zone One of Rehmankheda which is the area within the Central Institute for Sub Tropical Horticulture (CISH) campus and nearby villages.

In one of the new cage types, a net is hung over the bait and a rope is connected to the neck of the bait. The rope is tied to the net in such a manner that the net will fall as soon as the tiger attacks and drags the bait.

“The net is green in colour and it has been covered with leaves also to give it a natural look. The entire setup is such that nothing is seen on ground apart from the bait, to make the tiger feel confident to attack,” said Sitanshu Pandey, divisional forest officer, Awadh Range, on Monday.

Also using the old and unused culvert or abandoned huts/rooms in the area cages have been prepared. A dilapidated room has been covered with grass from all sides and a bait is tied inside. The rope of the bait is tied in such a manner that as soon as the tiger attacks the bait and moves it some distance, the rope will pull the grill on the entry point of the room – locking the tiger inside. Nets have been placed in such a manner with bait inside that it does not look like a cage.

The old and unused culvert in the area has a similar setup.

Officials say the tiger might have sensed danger with trapping cages that are the same in structure and material (made of iron grills). This might be the reason why the tiger kills the bait in the open and avoids coming inside the cages despite bait being tied inside.