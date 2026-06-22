Relief remains elusive as temps stay high across UP

Heatwave conditions are set to persist across Uttar Pradesh for the next three days, with little relief expected in daytime temperatures. Beyond the daytime heat, this June has also seen an unusual rise in nighttime temperatures. A dust storm with hot winds blew across the Sangam area in Prayagraj on Sunday as mercury reached 42.5 degrees Celsius (HT)

On Sunday, four of the five hottest cities in the country were in Uttar Pradesh. Banda was the hottest at 42.6°C, followed by Prayagraj at 42.5°C, Varanasi (BHU) at 42.4°C, Kanpur City at 42.3°C and Bahraich at 42°C.

In Lucknow, the minimum temperature climbed to 30.6°C, which is 3.9 degrees above normal, according to Danish Kumar, a senior scientist at the Lucknow meteorological office. Providing historical context, Kumar noted that in 2025, the highest minimum temperature in the state capital reached 31.2°C; it was 32.6°C in 2024, 31.5°C in 2023 and 31.8°C in June 2022.

The maximum temperature in Lucknow was recorded at 40.9°C which is 3.5 degrees above normal. The forecast predicts clear skies with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 42°C and 30°C, respectively, with a heatwave warning in effect for isolated areas.

Severe heat continues in Prayagraj

Prayagraj is facing a severe heatwave, with the mercury hitting 42.5°C on Sunday, just 48 hours after a brief spell of rain offered temporary relief. The city has endured a prolonged heat spell with temperatures consistently exceeding 40°C for the past week. Notably, on June 16, 2026, the city recorded a maximum of 44°C, reported as the highest in the country that day. The ongoing heat and rising humidity have prompted residents to remain indoors, leaving local markets deserted.

Prof BN Mishra, a weather expert and former head of the geography department at Allahabad University, attributed the current temperature spike to the El Nino phenomenon, which is affecting both the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal branches of the southwest monsoon.

“The weather is expected to remain extremely hot and humid for the next three to four days, as there are no indications of the monsoon reaching the Gangetic plains during this period,” Prof Mishra stated. While he noted that maximum temperatures are unlikely to exceed 44°C, the combination of intense heat and moisture will continue to cause significant discomfort. According to current estimates, the southwest monsoon is unlikely to reach the region until after June 25, as El Nino has disrupted the speed and volume of moisture-laden winds.

The India meteorological department (IMD) forecasts that while the weather will remain largely dry over West UP, there is a possibility of isolated rain or thundershowers in East UP.