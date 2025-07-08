Religious conversion racket: Dist admn begins razing bungalow of kingpin, aides in Balrampur

The Balrampur administration initiated the demolition of a sprawling bungalow constructed on main Utraula-Mankapur Road, on Tuesday, after issuing three notices regarding illegal construction done on government land, local authorities confirmed. Jalaluddin Shah alias Chhangur Baba (HT File Photo)

The move follows the arrest of Balrampur-based religious conversion racket kingpin, Jalaluddin Shah alias Chhangur Baba and his close accomplice, Neetu Naveen Rohra, alias Nasreen.

The authorities said the action was taken in the presence of a heavy police force and administrative officials, with five bulldozers deployed for the operation.

Balrampur additional SP Vishal Pandey said, “The entire demolition process will take at least two - three days to complete. The demolition began today at 10 am and continued till late in the evening.”

Meanwhile, barricading was done around the property to avoid locals gathering during the demolition process. The property, located in Madhpur village under Utraula tehsil, was built on Gram Sabha land listed as Gata number 337/370.

“Our government is fully committed to the dignity and security of our sisters and daughters. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the activities of the accused, Jalaluddin, are not only anti-social but also anti-national. The Uttar Pradesh government will not show any leniency in maintaining law and order. The properties of the accused and all the criminals associated with his gang will be confiscated, and strict legal action will be taken against them,” chief minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X on Tuesday, while reacting to the Balrampur action, adding, “ There is no place in the state for those who disrupt peace, harmony, and women’s safety. They will be given such punishment according to the law that it will set an example for society”.

The palatial bungalow, spread over nearly three bighas and estimated to be worth over ₹3 crore, had extensive living facilities for over 50 people and was equipped with CCTV surveillance systems. Moreover, iron fencing was done on the wall raised around the sprawling campus and electric current was run at night so that no one could breach the campus.

The notice stated that the property was in the name of Neetu Naveen Rohra, wife of Naveen Rohra. A senior police official said that Neetu alias Nasreen was arrested along with Jalaluddin Shah by UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Saturday in connection with the case registered under sections 121A, 153A, 417, and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3, 5(1), 5(2), 5(3), and 8(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021 in October 2024. He said Neetu alias Nasreen and her husband Naveen Rohra alias Jamaluudin and their minor daughter, who were originally Sindhis, were residents of Mumbai and they shifted to Balrampur after embracing Islam a few years ago. Naveen Rohra was arrested by UP ATS on charges of religious conversion on April 8 earlier this year.

“Three notices were issued to Neetu Naveen Rohra by the office of Utraula Tehsildar, Satyapal Prajapati. The first notice was issued on May 17, the second notice was issued on June 17 and the third notice was served on July 7 (Monday). The demolition process on encroachment was initiated on Tuesday after getting no reply from the illegal occupants,” said Balrampur district magistrate (DM), Pawan Agarwal.

Balrampur superintendent of police (SP), Vikas Kumar, said the police force has been asked to remain on alert to avert any possible trouble by supporters of Chhangur Baba.