Relocated, but life for them still in reboot

LUCKNOW Hundreds of people from the erstwhile Akbar Nagar have relocated nearly 16 km away to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) at Vasant Kunj, close to the Sitapur-Hardoi bypass road. They have pressed the reset button in life, but it will take a while before their houses become homes. As one enters this new settlement, people can be seen either trying to fit in their belongings into their one-bedroom flats or sitting with things outside their partially completed flats. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

As one enters this new settlement, people can be seen either trying to fit in their belongings into their one-bedroom flats or sitting with things outside their partially completed flats. Many holding their documents also form a beeline to the site office, seeking possession of their flats.

“We are trying to somehow adjust our things into the flat. My mother and elder sister are going to Akbar Nagar in search of livelihood as there are hardly any job opportunities here. We are a family of five that relocated to Vasant Kunj,” said Anjali Kashyap, a Class 11 student while looking after her younger sisters and a brother. Her mother, Soni Devi, works as a cook for livelihood.

Anjali is among 1,000 families who relocated from Akbar Nagar to Vasant Kunj during the eviction drive as part of the Kukrail rejuvenation plan.

The families have got flats comprising one bedroom and a hall with attached kitchen with 32.74 sq m built-up and 24.72 sq m carpet area.

“All my siblings and me had to drop this year due to the relocation. Studies can be halted but earnings can’t be stopped. My mother and sister travel over 16 km every day for their jobs. We are slowly trying to rebuild our lives,” she added.

The apartments have all basic amenities including well-connected roads, sanitation and streetlights. However, despite all provisions by the government to provide a decent life to the residents, they are in the process of rebooting their life.

Despite multiple challenges, the people have shown resilience. Unemployed for months now, Radhey Shyam has started afresh by opening a small shop in the balcony of his house on the ground floor. “I have to run a family...this shop can be a source of income for my eight-member family,” said the man who underwent a bypass surgery and is a diabetic.

Adarsh Bari, an electrician, has also been jobless since he moved here. “We had an electrical shop in Akbar Nagar, which is now gone. As the wedding season is approaching, I would have got a job had I been there,” he added.

His son Om Bari, 19, who helps his father and dropped out of school during lockdown, is also jobless. “I’m finding a job here...it’s a new society and people will surely face electrical faults. We will later set up a shop here,” he added.

Rahul Kashyap, 30, waits outside his flat in Block 16, waiting for power and water. “It’s been 24 hours since we are here and still waiting for basics. There are no eateries around...I’m starving since last night,” said Kashyap, a chef who used to work at a prominent eatery. “It is impossible to travel to Indira Nagar for a job of ₹10,000. I’m planning to open an eatery shop here in future,” said Kashyap who lives with his sister.

Mohammed Gyas Ahmed from Akbar Nagar 2 lamented transportation challenges in Vasant Kunj area, especially for those who don’t have their own vehicles. Moreover, the absence of nearby schools is also a big problem.

During a reality check, HT found that there was neither a government school within 5km of the colony nor a private hospital within 2km. Even the Dubagga vegetable market was 3km away from the place.

Nearly 1K people take possession of flats

“We are helping all the residents, and it will take time to settle all the issues. The LDA team is working from here and some problems are being resolved every day,” said LDA secretary Vivek Srivastava.

“Around 7,000 houses are ready in Vasant Kunj - 2,256 in Sector N and 4,656 in Sector I. Out of them, 3,800 are ready to move in. Around 1,000 people have already taken possession in the PMAY in Vasant Kunj,” he said. “Approximately ₹300 crore is being spent on the housing project,” said an LDA official.

FACT SHEET

4,656 FLATS (approximately) are ready in Sector I of Vasant Kunj with 1 bedroom hall and kitchen (1BHK)

POSSESSION GIVEN to 1,000 people

FLAT SIZE Built-up area is 32.74 sq m, carpet area is 24.72 sq m and super area is 36.65 sq m.

HALL SIZE is 2.70x3.45 sq m, bedroom size is 2.815x3.00, kitchen 1.95x1.10, balcony 2.32x0.980.